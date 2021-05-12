Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers
AFRICA
By Reuters | May 12th 2021
Nigerian property developer Olawale Ayilara is building housing estates in the affluent Lekki district of megacity Lagos, the country's commercial engine. But the cost of the project is expanding rapidly due to the increased price of cement.
The price of a 50 kg (110 lb) bag of cement rose by a third, from 2,500 naira ($6.57) to 3,600 naira ($9.46) around November last year, he said.
"It has a large effect on what the price of building development will be," said Ayilara, CEO of LandWey Investments, which is building 12,000 homes spread across 14 sites in Lekki.
"There is nothing the developers can do," he said, as he gazed at rows of partially constructed apartments surrounded by wooden scaffolding.
Lawmakers last month said the dominance of three large firms was keeping prices high and impeding construction needed to aid the recovery of Africa's largest economy. Nigeria, where a third of the labour force is unemployed, emerged from its second recession in four years in late 2020.
KEEP READING
Nearly two months after abduction, 39 Nigerian students reunite with parents
Editorial cartoon: Ailing President Buhari of Nigeria
Editorial Cartoon: The Traffic Bon-fire... Care to join??
Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister
Their dominance stems from a cement import ban that has been in place for most of the last 20 years to develop self-sufficiency in cement production.
Cement firms raised prices during Nigeria's 2016 recession to counter low sales volumes, and price have continued to rise.
Abdulrahman Ojo, an engineer, is building a mosque in Lagos and, like Ayilara, is struggling to reduce costs.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
He said he had seen cement costs double in price, from 2,000 naira a bag to 4,000 in recent years. "There should be a price control," he said, stating that his team uses up to 20 bags a day.
Nigeria's high prices are part of a continent-wide trend. Final cement prices in Africa are 183% higher, on average, than world cement prices, the World Bank said in a 2016 report.
But Nigeria's prices are high, even compared to other African countries, according to Joachim MacEbong, a senior analyst at Lagos-based consultancy SBM Intelligence.
He said the government could help by providing incentives to cement companies to enter the Nigerian market, echoing similar calls made by lawmakers last month.
The ministry of industry, trade and investment, which oversees the issuance of manufacturing licences, did not respond to a request for comment on calls for the government to ease licensing restrictions.
At a building site where a group of men pieced together walls made of concrete blocks held in place by mortar, Ayilara urged the government to intervene.
"They have to come to the table and make sure that they do what is fair by everybody so that we can have a system that is balanced," he said.
RELATED VIDEOS
County compliance team formed to enhance enforcement of the Covid-19 rules in Samburu County
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari fires army bosses
Limuru girl, 17, grabs steering wheel of alleged rapist’s moving car, saves selfAccording to the alleged victim, the suspect threatened to kill her by injecting a poisonous substance into her body if she dared raise the alarm.
Plans to launch direct flights to Hargesia, Somaliland on hold- KQKenya Airways clarifies that there are no operational flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa, Somaliland; says plans are on hold pending mandatory appro
MOST READ
BBI Bill sails through in Senate
POLITICS
- Suspended SDA students record exemplary performance in KCSE
EDUCATION
By Nikko Tanui
- Intrigues in Senator Isaac Mwaura's removal
POLITICS
- Why Kenya suspended flights to and from Somalia
NATIONAL
- Man charged over false statement to police
CENTRAL
- From 295 KCPE marks to an A in KCSE
EDUCATION