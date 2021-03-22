×
President Suluhu to replace Magufuli as CCM chairperson

By Roselyne Obala | March 22nd 2021 at 00:46:00 GMT +0300

Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan is seen after taking oath of office following the death of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 19, 2021. [Tanzania State House Press/Handout via REUTERS]

Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has commenced the process to replace the late President John Pombe Magufuli (JPM) as its chairperson.

This follows a special session convened by the party’s Central Committee held on Saturday at the CCM Lumumba Sub-headquarters office in Dar es Salaam.

This was also President Samia Suluhu’s first meeting since she assumed office as the Commander in Chief, a day after she delivered the devastating news of Magufuli’s death.

There were also reports that the meeting deliberated on the choice of the vice president to be nominated by Suluhu and names forwarded to the National Assembly for approval by 50 per cent of the 393 MPs.

Some of the names said to be considered include Tanzanian Ambassador to Brazil Emmanuel Nchimbi, a former MP and CCM stalwart. Others are January Makamba and Martin Shigela.

Suluhu is required by law to nominate a candidate in consultation with the party and forward it to Parliament for approval within 14 days. She assumed office as president on March 19 and therefore has until April 2 to fill the vacant position in the office of the VP.

Also, inline with the succession policy initiated by Mzee Julius Nyerere and founding Zanzibar President Abeid Amani Karume, Suluhu will have a difficult task balancing the mainland and Zanzibar.

While Magufuli was from the mainland, President Suluhu is from Zanzibar and therefore her pick for VP must be clearly thought out not to upset the founding fathers’ succession policy. But yesterday, CCM was quick to refute claims of any deliberations on the VP’s position, insisting the meeting was mainly on its involvement in the burial plans of Magufuli and his replacement as chairperson.

“There is no agenda of discussing the names of the person to be elected as vice president,” read a statement by CCM.

CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Pole Pole issued a communique on the agenda of the meeting.

“The main committee has instructed us as the Secretariat that starting today (Saturday) within the shortest time possible, we will be calling a special general meeting for the party with just one agenda, to present one name to members and we do not have another name as per our traditions and that is the name of President Suluhu as CCM party chairperson,” said Pole Pole.

The Standard has also reliably learnt that the general meeting will be convened after Magufuli’s burial at his Chato rural home in Geita, on Friday.“The meeting resolved that President Suluhu should continue with her predecessor’s agenda; kazi inaendelea chini dada Suluhu,” said Pole Pole.

Former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, who are former CCM chairpersons, were also in attendance as Executive members. Viewed as a Kikwete ally, Suluhu must now cut her own niche as the case with Magufuli, who was not his favourite in 2015, but stood out.

According to a senior official in Magufuli’s government, the late president carefully chose his top leadership including the Cabinet and set in place new systems, making it easy for Suluhu to deal with.

“When Magufuli came to power, we compared him with Kikwete but he chose his own path. He carefully chose his Cabinet members - people who did not have many friends, boundaries or bidding for those within and outside government,” he said.  

[email protected] 

Share this story
Previous article
Next article
MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

By Too Jared
Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

By Reuters
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

By Reuters
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

By Reuters
10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

By Reuters
Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

By Jael Mboga
Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.