×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump says he will be 'American champion' in first official statement after exit

By Mirror | January 26th 2021 at 09:12:02 GMT +0300

Former US President Donald Trump

In his first official statement since leaving office Donald Trump has claimed he will 'always and forever be a champion for the American people.'

After leaving the White House last week, the former US president has now opened an office in Florida to handle his public affairs.

Announcing the news in a written statement the office said it will be 'responsible for managing Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities.'

The statement said the office would 'advance the interests of the United States' as well as 'carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.'

It comes on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Read More

The Senate trial is expected to start on February 6.

In parting remarks on his last day as President last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: "We will be back in some form."

Trump has made no public appearances since flying on that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Just two days ago the controversial Republican, 74, was spotted playing a couple of rounds of golf at his West Palm Beach club golf course.

An avid golfer, Trump is known for taking refuge in the game following his political defeats and was seen playing at his Virginia course after losing the election.

Wearing his signature red 'Make America Great' baseball cap, Trump waved to a small crowd of supporters as his motorcade made its way back to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump snubbed Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony last week where he became the new US President.

Just hours after taking office Biden began dismantling the Trump era and signed a series of executive orders that included re-joining the Paris Agreement, the forcing of mask wearing and the abolishment of the so-called 'Muslim travel ban.'

Related Topics
Donald Trump Election Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US House launching second impeachment trial against Trump
US House launching second impeachment trial against Trump

LATEST STORIES

Trump says he will be 'American champion' in first official statement after exit
Trump says he will be 'American champion' in first official statement after exit

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

3 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 41 minutes ago
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Frankline Sunday and Dominic Omondi 41 minutes ago
AG's big no to multiple answers in BBI vote

AG's big no to multiple answers in BBI vote

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Raila to Central: You owe me

Raila to Central: You owe me

Moses Nyamori and Ndungu Gachane 3 hours ago

More stories

China reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

By Reuters
China reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

By Reuters
Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

Senior Kenyan citizens begin five-day Mt. Kilimanjaro hike

By Fredrick Obura
Senior Kenyan citizens begin five-day Mt. Kilimanjaro hike

In Senate deal, Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

By Reuters
In Senate deal, Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as COVID-19 cases surge

By Reuters
Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as COVID-19 cases surge

Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House

By Reuters
Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.