US mayhem in pictures

THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A supporter of President Donald Trump yells at counter-demonstrators and members of the press at a rally at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, US. [Reuters]

Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]

Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of US President Donald Trump attempting to enter the Capitol during a protest in Washington, US. [Reuters]

Police with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) maintain security in the halls of the Senate in the US Capitol, as a joint session continues in the House to certify President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, US. [Reuters]

Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in Washington, US. [Reuters]

