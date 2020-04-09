US mayhem in pictures

By
Standard Digital |
January 7th 2021 at 11:23:31 GMT +0300
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in Washington, US. [Reuters]
Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]
Police with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) maintain security in the halls of the Senate in the US Capitol, as a joint session continues in the House to certify President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, US. [Reuters]
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of US President Donald Trump attempting to enter the Capitol during a protest in Washington, US. [Reuters]
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]
THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A supporter of President Donald Trump yells at counter-demonstrators and members of the press at a rally at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, US. [Reuters]
(Compiled by Betty Njeru)
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper
Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit
Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya
OR