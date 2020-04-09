×
US mayhem in pictures

By Standard Digital | January 7th 2021 at 11:23:31 GMT +0300

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in Washington, US. [Reuters]

Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]

Police with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) maintain security in the halls of the Senate in the US Capitol, as a joint session continues in the House to certify President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, US. [Reuters]

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a "Don Wayne" poster near the US Capitol Building in Washington, US. [Reuters]

Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of US President Donald Trump attempting to enter the Capitol during a protest in Washington, US. [Reuters]

Guns out, windows smashed as Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield. [AFP]

Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]

THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. A supporter of President Donald Trump yells at counter-demonstrators and members of the press at a rally at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, US. [Reuters]

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol building during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election. [Reuters]
Protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. [Reuters]

(Compiled by Betty Njeru)

