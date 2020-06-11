×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zimbabwe enters into a second lockdown as SA morgues run out of space

By Mercy Asamba | January 5th 2021 at 15:13:19 GMT +0300

People attend a music concert to celebrate the new year in Mbare, Harare, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Despite a government ban on music concerts and public gatherings due to a surge in Covid-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, thousands of people gathered in one of the country's poorest neighborhoods to celebrate the new year. [AP]

Zimbabwe has entered into a second lockdown on Tuesday to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This is after the country registered a surge in new coronavirus cases after the December holidays.

“Zimbabwe is entering a second lockdown to stop the spread of a Covid-19 second wave,” President Emerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He urged the citizens to avoid large gatherings and non-essential travel to curb the spread of the virus.

Read More

“Please, for the sake of your family and loved ones, avoid large gatherings and non-essential travel. This is the final push - let’s defeat this virus for good,” he said.

The restrictions under level four lockdown will be in place for the next 30 days. They include a stay-at-home order except for the movement of essential service providers and those in productive sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said yesterday that it was necessary to return to more intense measures to contain the spike in infections, state-owned newspaper Herald reports.

“Globally, there was also a new strain in the UK and South Africa as well as new waves of infections in many countries. Our own infection and death rates were rising exponentially and Government took a very proactive decision to contain this before it overwhelmed our health services which are still in recovery mode. The only way to contain these soaring numbers was to take our regime back to Level 4 lockdown,” he said.

Herald reported that police have mounted checkpoints on major roads leading to the capital, Harare.

The country’s death toll stands at 384.

Elsewhere, in South Africa, funeral parlour owners said that they are battling to cope with the high number of burials of Covid-19 victims, public broadcaster SABC reports.

According to morgue owners, at times they are forced to wait at the cemeteries for graves to be dug as bodies pill up.

South Africa has a death toll of 30,011 and over 171,000 active cases as of January 5.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Zimbabwe South Africa Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why Pope won’t lead end of year services
Why Pope won’t lead end of year services

LATEST STORIES

13 Kenyan athletes to watch in 2021
13 Kenyan athletes to watch in 2021

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

7 hours ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

4 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

10 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

10 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine

Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine

Jael Musumba 51 minutes ago
For the Pokot, death is a bridge between life and afterlife

For the Pokot, death is a bridge between life and afterlife

Irissheel Shanzu 4 hours ago
Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wainaina Wambu 5 hours ago
Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Frankline Sunday 6 hours ago

More stories

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

By Reuters
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

By Reuters
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

By Reuters
Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

By Reuters
South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

By Reuters
Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

By Reuters
Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.