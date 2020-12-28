×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence - report

By Reuters | December 28th 2020 at 13:11:03 GMT +0300

An internally displaced Sudanese family poses for a photograph outside their makeshift shelter within the Kalma camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Darfur, Sudan April 26, 2019. [File, Reuters]

Sudan will deploy "large numbers" of troops to South Darfur state after the killing of 15 people in tribal violence recently, the state news agency cited the state governor as saying on Sunday.

The state is part of the restive Darfur region, in the west of Sudan, which suffered a bitter conflict that erupted in 2003.

A dispute over a water source between members of the tribes of Masalit and Fallata in Gereida city ended with the killing of two people from the Fallata tribe, SUNA news agency said, citing two local leaders.

One of the leaders said Fallata members responded by killing 13 people from Masalit and wounding 34 others.

Read More

Gereida is located 97 kilometres south of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.

The area witnessed several bloody clashes between the tribes over the last two years, SUNA said. The latest violence is the first since they reached a reconciliation in October, it added.

A meeting of the state security committee with military and local community leaders in Gereida decided to deploy troops "in large numbers" to pursue the perpetrators and collect arms, Mousa Mahdi, the governor of South Darfur told the agency.

They agreed also on forming an investigation committee, he added.

Conflict spread in Sudan's western Darfur region from 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum. Government forces and mainly Arab militia that moved to repress the revolt were accused of widespread atrocities. An estimated 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced.

In October, Sudan's transitional authorities finalized a peace deal with some rebel groups from Darfur. But the agreement excluded the group that has been most active on the ground.

Last week, the U.N. Security Council decided to end the mission of a joint United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur, known as UNAMID, on Dec.31, more than 13 years after it established the operation.

Many Darfuri residents say UNAMID has not effectively protected them, but they fear its withdrawal will leave them more vulnerable and have staged protests in recent weeks.

Related Topics
Sudan South Darfur Violence
Share this story
Previous article
Nuno hails Wolves' character after Tottenham draw
Next article
Thirdway Alliance unveils Miguna for Nairobi governor seat

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nairobi MCAs call for SGBV desks across all 17 sub-counties
Nairobi MCAs call for SGBV desks across all 17 sub-counties

LATEST STORIES

Businesses lose out on Christmas rush after bar closure
Businesses lose out on Christmas rush after bar closure

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

1 day ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

2 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

5 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

7 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The dead are watching: Kamba traditions around death and burial

The dead are watching: Kamba traditions around death and burial

Philip Muasya 3 hours ago
When it isn’t just teenage rebellion

When it isn’t just teenage rebellion

Rubie Miseda 14 hours ago
Let’s see what cards life deals us in 2021

Let’s see what cards life deals us in 2021

Andrew Kipkemboi 14 hours ago
LED bulbs to kill coronavirus

LED bulbs to kill coronavirus

Killiad Sinide 14 hours ago

More stories

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

By Reuters
Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

Central African Republic votes under threat of violence

By Reuters
Central African Republic votes under threat of violence

Zimbabwean woman makes trendy bags from recycled materials

By Xinhua: Sponsored Content
Zimbabwean woman makes trendy bags from recycled materials

Ethiopian troops kill armed men accused of deadly village attack - Fana TV

By Reuters
Ethiopian troops kill armed men accused of deadly village attack - Fana TV

Human rights lawyer detained ahead of vote

By Reuters
Human rights lawyer detained ahead of vote

Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

By Reuters
Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.