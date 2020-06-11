×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

By Reuters | December 25th 2020 at 10:57:06 GMT +0300

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his protective face mask after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020.

Israel will impose a third national lockdown to fight surging COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, as the country pursues a vaccination campaign.

The restrictions will come into effect on Sunday evening and last for 14 days, pending final cabinet approval, a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

They include the closure of shops, limited public transport, a partial shutdown of schools and a one-kilometre (two-thirds of a mile) restriction on travel from home, except for commuting to workplaces that remain open, and to purchase essential goods.

Such measures will cost Israel’s economy about three billion shekels ($932.6 million) a week, the Finance Ministry said.

Read More

“This closure will erase us. We passed two, now the third will kill us. To hell with it,” said Ovadia, a fruit stand vendor in a Tel Aviv market. He declined to give his full name.

The economy is expected to shrink 4.5% in 2020, though the Bank of Israel has said the contraction could reach 5% should the COVID-19 crisis prompt more curbs. In November, the jobless rate stood at 12%. The economy is projected to grow as much as 6.5% in 2021 and possibly faster - if the pandemic is contained.

With a population of nine million, Israel has so far reported more than 385,000 cases of COVID-19 and 3,150 deaths.

The number of daily infections approached 4,000 on Wednesday, rising from around 1,000 at the end of a month-long lockdown imposed in September that followed one that ran from late March to early May.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said it had found four people infected with the new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.

With regard to Israel’s Christian minority, the Health Ministry said that during Christmas, prayers at houses of worship would be limited to gatherings of 10 people in closed spaces and 100 people in open areas.

The new lockdown comes with Israel’s vaccination drive already underway. Health workers and people over the age of 60 are the first groups to be inoculated in a campaign which the health minister said he expected to be completed within months.

But public anger has risen over the government’s perceived inconsistent handling of the crisis, and Israel will hold an election on March 23, its fourth in two years, after constant infighting in Netanyahu’s coalition.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
COVID-19 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel
Share this story
Previous article
Mbappe sends emotional 'thank you' message to Tuchel after PSG sacking
Next article
Ole Gunnar explains ways Man Utd can win EPL title this season

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KMPDU announces death of another doctor
KMPDU announces death of another doctor

LATEST STORIES

Migori governor warns cartels undermining rice farmers
Migori governor warns cartels undermining rice farmers

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

2 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

4 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

9 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

14 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Anne Atieno 2 hours ago
The silver lining during pandemic

The silver lining during pandemic

Standard Team 11 hours ago
Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Standard Team 11 hours ago
VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

Jael Musumba 17 hours ago

More stories

Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

By Reuters
Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

Ex-Japan PM Abe to face questioning over funding scandal

By Reuters
Ex-Japan PM Abe to face questioning over funding scandal

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list

By Reuters
Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

By Reuters
Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

By Reuters
Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

Japan to ban entry of non-Japanese from UK due to coronavirus mutation

By Reuters
Japan to ban entry of non-Japanese from UK due to coronavirus mutation
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.