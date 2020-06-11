Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees

Two flights were delayed after a gigantic swarm of bees landed on passenger planes.

The swarm settled on a pair of Vistara Airlines aircrafts which were parked in the same bay of Kolkata airport in India 16 hours apart, it is reported.

In both instances, it reportedly caused a delay of an hour and water hoses to drive the bees away.

Read More

Video footage shows the moment airport staff used a water cannon to wash the swarm off one of the jumbo jets.

Shocking photographs show the bugs covering pat of an aircraft at eastern India's West Bengal airport on November 29.

The bees appear packed together in a dense swarm before a fire engine arrived to wash the tiny insects off.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

The aircraft had arrived in Kolkata the day before and had spent the night at the airport.

But the next day the scheduled flight to Delhi was delayed when the swarm of bees arrived.

The bees were detected before passengers boarded the flight.

A team searched the area and sprayed insecticide in the surrounding places, an airport official said.

“Within minutes, lakhs of bees had settled on the plane as though ready to build a hive. Water jets had to be sprayed for a good 30 minutes to dislodge them. The flight ultimately took off at 6.30pm instead of 5.30pm,” an airline official told the Times of India.

Staff were said to be shocked when another similar incident reportedly happened the following morning.