×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Vietnam braces for Typhoon Vamco, 53 dead in Philippines

By Reuters | November 14th 2020 at 08:52:14 GMT +0300

Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding [Reuters]

Vietnam was bracing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall in the country’s central coast early on Sunday, as the death toll in the Philippines rose to 53 from that country’s deadliest storm this year.

Packing winds of up to 165 kph (103 mph), Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Vietnam’s coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, the government’s weather agency said on Saturday.

“This is a very strong typhoon,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, warning provinces in Vamco’s projected path to prepare for its impact.

Read More

The provinces plan to evacuate 468,000 people by the end of Saturday, state media cited the government’s disaster management authority as saying.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Vamco will be the 13th storm that affects the Southeast Asian country this year, where more than 160 people have been killed in natural disasters triggered by a series of storms since early October.

“There has been no respite for more than eight million people living in central Vietnam,” said Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, Vietnam Red Cross Society President. “Each time they start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, they are pummelled by yet another storm.”

In the Philippines, coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday to rescue thousands in a northern province after the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday and early Thursday.

Vamco has killed at least 53 people, injured 52 and left 22 missing in the Philippines, according to the Philippines police and army.

Related Topics
Vietnam Philippines Typhoon Vamco
Share this story
Previous article
Minister: A bully or no-nonsense boss?
Next article
Tackling corona with disabled pupils

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics
Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics

LATEST STORIES

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August
Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

3 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

5 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

5 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

5 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tackling corona with disabled pupils

Tackling corona with disabled pupils
Anne Atieno 49 minutes ago
Minister: A bully or no-nonsense boss?

Minister: A bully or no-nonsense boss?
Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
My two sons were abducted using dark powers

My two sons were abducted using dark powers
James Omoro 9 hours ago
Tackling coronavirus with disabled pupils

Tackling coronavirus with disabled pupils
Anne Atieno 9 hours ago

Read More

Donald Trump's grey hair during press conference leaves viewers baffled

World

Donald Trump's grey hair during press conference leaves viewers baffled

Donald Trump's grey hair during press conference leaves viewers baffled

Explosions reported in two cities in Ethiopia's Amhara state

World

Explosions reported in two cities in Ethiopia's Amhara state

Explosions reported in two cities in Ethiopia's Amhara state

No voting system deleted or lost votes in U.S. election: security groups

World

No voting system deleted or lost votes in U.S. election: security groups

No voting system deleted or lost votes in U.S. election: security groups

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.