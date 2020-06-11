×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump's refusal to concede

By Reuters | November 13th 2020 at 07:56:17 GMT +0300

US President-elect Joe Biden. [Reuters]

President-elect Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Thursday, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump’s struggling effort to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Biden’s win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, more than the 270 needed to claim victory. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.2 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

With a few states still counting votes, the electoral math is daunting for Trump. The Republican president has repeatedly claimed the election was marred by widespread fraud, with no evidence to support his assertions. He would need to overtake Biden in at least three battleground states where Biden currently leads by varying margins.

Read More

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the vote counts in individual states, although some have already been thrown out by judges. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome, and state election officials have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities or fraud.

Hand-count audits in more than six Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, where a majority of the state’s residents live, found only minor discrepancies, the secretary of state’s office reported earlier on Thursday. The audits involve hand counts of a random sampling of ballots.

Thus far, most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly backed Trump’s attempt to contest the election results and declined to recognize Biden as the president-elect.

But a handful of Republican senators on Thursday urged the Trump administration to allow Biden to receive intelligence briefings, implicitly acknowledging he could eventually occupy the White House even as they refused to recognize his win.

The president-elect traditionally receives such briefings from the intelligence community to learn of threats facing the United States before taking office.

“I don’t see it as a high-risk proposition. I just think it’s part of the transition. And, if in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters.

Other Republican senators also said Biden should have access to classified briefings, including Lindsey Graham, a vocal Trump supporter, as well as Ron Johnson, James Lankford and Chuck Grassley.

The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, opposed the idea.

“He’s not president right now. I don’t know if he’ll be president January 20th,” McCarthy said.

Biden remained focused on preparing to govern. The former vice president, who is set to become America’s second Roman Catholic president, following John F. Kennedy in the 1960s, spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday, thanking him for his “blessing and congratulations” and vowing to work together on issues such as climate change and poverty, his transition team said.

Related Topics
Joe Biden Arizona Donald Trump US Elections
Share this story
Previous article
Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year
Next article
Five endangered hirola antelope collared at conservancy

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden names longtime adviser chief of staff
Biden names longtime adviser chief of staff

LATEST STORIES

'Humanitarian e-commerce' thrives in Somalia amid pandemic
'Humanitarian e-commerce' thrives in Somalia amid pandemic

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly
Saada Hassan 9 hours ago
All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport
Allan Mungai and Awal Mohamed 9 hours ago
Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 18 hours ago
How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

Read More

No voting system deleted or lost votes in U.S. election: security groups

World

No voting system deleted or lost votes in U.S. election: security groups

No voting system deleted or lost votes in U.S. election: security groups

Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

World

Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of Covid-19 patients

World

Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of Covid-19 patients

Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of Covid-19 patients

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.