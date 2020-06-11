×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Magufuli targets mobile phone use in crackdown

By Amos Kareithi | October 25th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The Tanzanian government has come down hard on social media users, just four days to general elections.

There has been a love and hate relationship between the two main contenders, the incumbent president, John Magufuli (pictured) of Chama Cha Mageuzi (CCM) and Chama Cha Maendeleo na Demokrasia (Chadema) Tundu Lissu, the man who refused to die after being shot more than 40 times three years ago.

Yesterday, the government dealt yet another secret card, banning mobile service providers from sending bulk messages, somehow winding back the clock to the days when there were no mobile phones.

Consequently, there will be no more bulk messaging and voice calls within the territory of Tanzania for the next one to two weeks.

Read More

A terse letter to one of the service providers, Viettel Tanzania PLC read in parts:

"Considering the adverse impact that abuse of bulk short messaging services or bulk voice calling services might have on the general elections, and in accordance with rule three of the second schedule in the Tanzania communication Regulatory Authority Act of the Laws of Tanzania, the authority hereby directs you to temporarily suspend offering of bulk short messaging and bulk voice calling from October 24 2020 to November 11 2020.”

According to the Director General of Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority James Kilara, entities sending bulk messages for public safety utility services, e-government or mobile financial services, have been excluded from this suspension.

At the same same time, the agency in charge of harbour services has also suspended all manner of travel by sea in and out of Tanzania on election day.

"October 28, 2020 is a special day of holding elections in Tanzania. As a result of the importance of this day, the Authority notifies you that it has suspended all operations by passenger and cargo vessels so as to allow all registered voters to cast their votes," reads a notice by the agency.

A cross section of Tanzanians were outraged by the decision, complaining that the government has been violating the Constitution to subvert the will of the people.

Media gagged

This Wednesday, 29 million voters will go to the polls in extra ordinary circumstances following 64 days of volatile campaigns.

Alicia Tundu, wife of the opposition presidential candidate, wrote on social media: “Sasa huku mitandao imeanza Kuzengua. Any messages with TL names whether TL, TAL or TAML (Tindu Lissu)... (Now messages bearing the name Tindu Lissu are not going through)."

Magufuli’s government has kept Tanzania in a stranglehold by making it extremely difficult for media to operate. Foreign journalists are strictly monitored while local media houses cannot relay their stories out of the country.

On Friday, the opposition was barred from holding ten rallies they had planned in different regions.

After opposition supporters were dispersed by police using teargas, Lissu issued a statement condemning what he termed as a deliberate attempt to distract the opposition:

“What a frightful day today was. We started by having our permits to land in several locations in the South being revoked due to an alleged impending cyclone!!! As if that’s not enough to mess us up, three of our planned rallies in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji were violently broken up by security forces before we even got there.”

Lissu said when he flew to Somanga in Kilwa District, he was met by a local government official who demanded he gives permission to hold the rally.

“When I told him that that’s none of his business, it being the business of the Electoral Commission, he ordered the police to open up teargas canisters," Lissu said.

Lissu has warned that any attempt to rig the elections, which Chadema pollsters have predicted will go the Chadema way by between 65-75 percent will earn enemies off democracy a special place at The Hague.

Related Topics
John Magufuli Tundu Lissu Tanzania Elections
Share this story
Previous article
Calls for justice as lawyer laid to rest
Next article
MP and bodyguard spend weekend in cells

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tanzania repressing opponents as election looms: Amnesty
Tanzania repressing opponents as election looms: Amnesty

LATEST STORIES

Why MPs will be most powerful politicians if proposals are passed
Why MPs will be most powerful politicians if proposals are passed

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

5 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

6 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

17 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

18 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The hidden attractions of Meru

The hidden attractions of Meru
Jayne Rose Gacheri 1 hour ago
Turn your side hustle into main occupation

Turn your side hustle into main occupation
Isaac Kalua 1 hour ago
Handas: Muguka is ‘khat-walking’ on miraa with ‘kisungusungu mingi’

Handas: Muguka is ‘khat-walking’ on miraa with ‘kisungusungu mingi’
Phares Mutembei and Ishaq Jumbe 11 hours ago
Men are not put off by my HIV status

Men are not put off by my HIV status
Stephen Mburu 11 hours ago

Read More

Burned-out buildings, armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea

Africa

Burned-out buildings, armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea

Burned-out buildings, armed gangs in Lagos despite president's plea

Covid-19: Museveni declines to address gatherings in Lira

Africa

Covid-19: Museveni declines to address gatherings in Lira

Covid-19: Museveni declines to address gatherings in Lira

Nigeria's Lagos shut down after protest shooting

Africa

Nigeria's Lagos shut down after protest shooting

Nigeria's Lagos shut down after protest shooting

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.