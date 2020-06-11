×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Eight killed, 10 hospitalised in forest fires in eastern Ukraine

By Reuters | October 1st 2020 at 01:15:28 GMT +0300

Eight people were killed and 10 have been hospitalised as a series of forest fires swept through part of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the emergency service said on Thursday.

The fires threatened 22 settlements and engulfed an area of about 9,300 hectares (36 square miles), the service said in a statement, adding that 120 people had been evacuated.

Local authorities said there were a total of 146 fires, 82 of which had been extinguished.

Local Ukrainian authorities have said the fires may have been caused by shelling from a nearby area that is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, a crossing point to which was closed due to the fire.

Read More

The office of Ukraine’s president called on law enforcement bodies to find the cause of the fires, saying: “The reasons for such a large-scale spread of fire must be clearly established.”

“We also take into account the information about provocative shelling that could have been carried out from the temporarily occupied territory ... and could have caused at least some of these fires in such weather conditions,” it said in a statement.

Last month the Ukrainian military accused pro-Russian separatists of violating a ceasefire with government forces.

The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers and separatists.

Earlier this year, one person died and nine were hospitalised in a similar forest fire that swept through the Luhansk region, destroying 80 dacha holiday cottages and 30 houses in two villages.

This spring, forest fires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in the north of the country and elsewhere pushed pollution levels in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to the worst in the world.

Related Topics
Forest Fires Ukraine Luhansk
Share this story
Previous article
India plans launch of own app store as alternative to Google, Apple - ET Now
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ukraine to open stadiums for fans in 'test mode'
Ukraine to open stadiums for fans in 'test mode'

LATEST STORIES

Form three girl charged with murder of 20-year-old boyfriend
Form three girl charged with murder of 20-year-old boyfriend

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

Phillip Mwakio 4 hours ago
A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

George Njunge 4 hours ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 1 day ago

Read More

Trump vs Biden: who won the debate?

World

Trump vs Biden: who won the debate?

Trump vs Biden: who won the debate?

Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests

World

Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests

Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

World

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.