We should not believe blindly or trust without questioning

Prophet David Owuor addresses his followers at a past function. [File, Standard]

Have Gospel preachers David Owuor of Kenya and the late Jim Jones of the United States performed in a three-layered moral theatre with President William Ruto and – before his demise – ODM leader Raila Odinga?

Each of these notables has sold hope, but lacked solid delivery. Collapsed promises, unfinished journeys, and failed eschatology tantalise the wretched earth; who are their chief clients. In less than a decade, Kenyans have experienced wreckage of promise, with Raila Odinga; and tragic burst paradises, with sundry prophets of the calibre of Owuor and Jones.