×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

We should not believe blindly or trust without questioning

By Barrack Muluka | Jan. 11, 2026
Prophet David Owuor addresses his followers at a past function. [File, Standard]

Have Gospel preachers David Owuor of Kenya and the late Jim Jones of the United States performed in a three-layered moral theatre with President William Ruto and – before his demise – ODM leader Raila Odinga?

Each of these notables has sold hope, but lacked solid delivery. Collapsed promises, unfinished journeys, and failed eschatology tantalise the wretched earth; who are their chief clients. In less than a decade, Kenyans have experienced wreckage of promise, with Raila Odinga; and tragic burst paradises, with sundry prophets of the calibre of Owuor and Jones.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Prophet Owuor Prophet David Owuor Singapore Dream
.

Latest Stories

Judge rejects State's bid to seize former ICTA managers property
Judge rejects State's bid to seize former ICTA managers property
Courts
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
MPs launch probe into State Sh244b Safaricom stake sale
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
New dawn as CBE learners join senior schools
Education
By Mike Kihaki
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

State House slap exposes Junet's troubles in ODM as cracks widen
By David Odongo and Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
State House slap exposes Junet's troubles in ODM as cracks widen
New dawn as CBE learners join senior schools
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
New dawn as CBE learners join senior schools
MPs launch probe into State Sh244b Safaricom stake sale
By Brian Ngugi and Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
MPs launch probe into State Sh244b Safaricom stake sale
Against odds: How girl fought kidney complications to get A in KCSE
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Against odds: How girl fought kidney complications to get A in KCSE
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved