×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

By Reuters | September 22nd 2020 at 02:27:34 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., Sept. 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

 

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to data privacy.

The company, owned by China’s ByteDance and at the center of a political battle between Washington and Beijing, said it had sent letters to nine companies for a memorandum of understanding on content moderation.

Individual content review efforts by each platform can be advanced through a formal and collaborative approach, the short-video app said. (bit.ly/3cjB813)

TikTok did not name the companies it had reached out to but said it had proposed a meeting between the firms to discuss the matter.

The app, a relative newcomer to the social media landscape, has had fewer instances of wrestling publicly with the persistent content moderation scandals that have dogged larger and more entrenched competitors like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

Separately, TikTok said on Monday it had removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating its terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in its transparency report. (bit.ly/3iTy0vl)

The company said on Tuesday it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4%, of those from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after being at loggerheads with the U.S. government. U.S. officials have expressed concerns that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app is being passed on to China’s Communist Party government.

Related Topics
TIkTok Social media
Share this story
Previous article
Have armed robbers adjusted their operating time from the wee hours to broad daylight?
Next article
EADB defends judge Tuju wants fired over Sh1.6b case

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EADB defends judge Tuju wants fired over Sh1.6b case
EADB defends judge Tuju wants fired over Sh1.6b case

LATEST STORIES

Muturi vows court action against Maraga’s ‘dangerous’ advice
Muturi vows court action against Maraga’s ‘dangerous’ advice

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 4 hours ago
Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector

Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector
XN Iraki 6 hours ago
This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 8 hours ago
From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya

From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya
Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago

Read More

Australia saves 25 stranded pilot whales, rescue efforts continue

World

Australia saves 25 stranded pilot whales, rescue efforts continue

Australia saves 25 stranded pilot whales, rescue efforts continue

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

World

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue hundreds of stranded pilot whales

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

World

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

World

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

Poor populations bear most brunt of climate change- study

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.