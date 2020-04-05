';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

By Reuters | September 8th 2020 at 10:20:06 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region July 27, 2019. Picture taken July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

Hundreds of troops are in eyeball-to-eyeball proximity along the remote border, which erupted in a clash in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers in hand-to-hand fighting.

Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, undemarcated frontier, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.

On Monday night, troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attempted to close in on a forward Indian position at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de factor border, in the Ladakh sector, the Indian army said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: China to establish military base in Kenya

“And when dissuaded by own (Indian troops), PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops,” the army said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the Indian side acted with restraint.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing,” it said.

But China said the Indians had breached the informal border through the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, where tension has been rising for more than a week.

“The Indian troops brazenly made gunshot threat to the patrolling Chinese border guards who came forwards for negotiations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation,” said Zhang Shuili, a representative of the PLA’s western theater command.

Military commanders and diplomats have held several rounds of talks since July to reduce tension, but have made little progress to thin out forces in the arid high-altitude that both nations claim and consider as vital to their security.

SEE ALSO: India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

The latest uptick in tension around the alpine Pangong lake began late last month when Indian forces mobilised to deter Chinese troops, whose movements suggested they aimed to occupy a hilltop India regards as its territory, Indian officials said.

Each nation has urged the other to restrain forward troops who have been locked in a faceoff since April, after India said China intruded deep into its side of the LAC.

Beijing denies the charge.

“We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur,” the PLA’s Zhang said in the statement about Monday’s incident.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 and continue to lay claim to thousands of square kilometres of territory stretching from the snow deserts of Ladakh in the west to mountain forests in the east.

SEE ALSO: China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a 'reborn' Wuhan

Related Topics
China India
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Motorists to pay Sh5 extra in planned diesel price stabilisation fund

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Foreign investors bullish on Yangtze River Delta integration
Foreign investors bullish on Yangtze River Delta integration

LATEST STORIES

Obado ouster bid: Police deployed as tension rises in Migori
Obado ouster bid: Police deployed as tension rises in Migori

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Economy begins to snap back to life as flow of cash picks up

Economy begins to snap back to life as flow of cash picks up
Domnic Omondi 6 hours ago
Time to think past safaris to earn more tourist dollars

Time to think past safaris to earn more tourist dollars
Benard Sanga 11 hours ago
Crisis? What crisis? Asks supermarkets boss

Crisis? What crisis? Asks supermarkets boss
Wainaina Wambu 11 hours ago
The chief executive on an impossible mission

The chief executive on an impossible mission
Macharia Kamau 11 hours ago

Read More

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

Asia

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial
Australia evacuates journalists from China amid 'national security' probe

Asia

Australia evacuates journalists from China amid 'national security' probe

Australia evacuates journalists from China amid 'national security' probe
India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

Asia

India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases
Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

Asia

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.