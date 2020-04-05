';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory

By Reuters | August 7th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

Passengers walk past artwork between terminals at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, US, on July 21, 2020. [Reuters]
The US State Department and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Thursday lifted global advisories recommending U.S. citizens avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead issued a raft of high-level warnings for individual countries.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice,” the State Department said in a statement lifting its “Do Not Travel” advisory.

The CDC also dropped its global advisory recommending against all nonessential international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nearly all countries remain on its highest Level 3 advisory to avoid all non-essential travel.

A few countries, including Thailand, New Zealand and Fiji, were put on a low risk Level 1 advisory.

SEE ALSO: Ministry revises discharge protocols over shortage of test kits

US airline stocks rose on the announcement.

The State Department issued updated country-travel specific alerts, including “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisories for about 30 countries, including India, Russia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Haiti, Iran, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Honduras and Libya.

The State Department also issued numerous new “Level 3: reconsider travel” advisories, including for members of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Armenia, the Philippines, Laos and Australia.

The United States has barred most non-U.S. citizens from many parts of the world from traveling to the United States, including from the EU and China. China has been on the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” advisory since June.

The State Department first issued the Global Level 4 “Do Not Travel” Health Advisory on March 19, while CDC imposed its highest “Level 3” on March 27.

SEE ALSO: Mall tenants face the hammer over piling rent arrears

The United States remains in talks with the EU in a bid to allow most Americans to resume travel to Europe.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
COVID-19 pandemic Centers for Disease Control
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Be warned! Drinking tea and juice won’t prevent pregnancies
Be warned! Drinking tea and juice won’t prevent pregnancies

LATEST STORIES

“Nikubaya”: Veteran photojournalist recalls the bomb that rocked Nairobi
“Nikubaya”: Veteran photojournalist recalls the bomb that rocked Nairobi

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why you could say bye to your favourite bar

Why you could say bye to your favourite bar
Stevens Muendo 5 minutes ago
Threats, politics and evictions: Who will save East Africa’s most important forest?

Threats, politics and evictions: Who will save East Africa’s most important forest?
Caroline Chebet 1 hour ago
Kent recalls how he fell former world heavyweight champion Muhammed Ali

Kent recalls how he fell former world heavyweight champion Muhammed Ali
Washington Onyango 3 hours ago
Woman, 62, jailed for 35 years left family for crime

Woman, 62, jailed for 35 years left family for crime
Kamore Maina 11 hours ago

Read More

Lebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing

World

Lebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing

Lebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing
Toll expected to rise in blast that shook Beirut

World

Toll expected to rise in blast that shook Beirut

Toll expected to rise in blast that shook Beirut, killing 78 and injuring thousands
Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources

World

Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources

Exclusive: Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources
Will coronavirus thwart global efforts to end human trafficking?

World

Will coronavirus thwart global efforts to end human trafficking?

Will coronavirus thwart global efforts to end human trafficking?
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.