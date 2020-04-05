US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory

SEE ALSO: Ministry revises discharge protocols over shortage of test kitsUS airline stocks rose on the announcement. The State Department issued updated country-travel specific alerts, including “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisories for about 30 countries, including India, Russia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Haiti, Iran, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Honduras and Libya. The State Department also issued numerous new “Level 3: reconsider travel” advisories, including for members of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Armenia, the Philippines, Laos and Australia. The United States has barred most non-U.S. citizens from many parts of the world from traveling to the United States, including from the EU and China. China has been on the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” advisory since June. The State Department first issued the Global Level 4 “Do Not Travel” Health Advisory on March 19, while CDC imposed its highest “Level 3” on March 27.
SEE ALSO: Mall tenants face the hammer over piling rent arrearsThe United States remains in talks with the EU in a bid to allow most Americans to resume travel to Europe.