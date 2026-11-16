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NTSA Kitale Regional Manager Cyprian Michieka urged motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians to put safety ahead of speed, noting that many crashes happen on well-maintained roads. [File,Standard]

Road users in Trans Nzoia County have been urged to follow traffic rules as holiday travel and celebrations gather pace, amid a rise in road fatalities.

Officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), traffic police and the Kenya Red Cross Society warned that reckless driving, speeding and mishandling accident victims are costing lives.

NTSA Kitale Regional Manager Cyprian Michieka urged motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians to put safety ahead of speed, noting that many crashes happen on well-maintained roads.

“It is worrying that many accidents happen on good roads compared to poorly maintained ones,” Michieka said, pointing to speeding, overlapping and reckless driving.

He said some drivers and riders disregard pedestrian crossings and the 30 kilometre per hour speed limit near learning institutions.

Michieka also cautioned pedestrians against crossing roads without checking for traffic and urged parents not to let young children cross busy roads alone.

NTSA figures show that 4,532 people died in road crashes between January 1 and November 10, 2026, up from 4,138 during the same period last year. Motorcyclist deaths rose from 1,070 to 1,205, while pedestrian fatalities increased from 1,554 to 1,689.

Driver deaths climbed from 371 to 399 and passenger fatalities rose from 676 to 760. Pillion passenger deaths edged up from 405 to 410 while pedal cyclist fatalities increased from 62 to 69.

Trans Nzoia county traffic base commander Edward Impwii said most crashes could be prevented if road users obeyed traffic regulations.

Impwii warned parents against allowing underage children to drive or ride motorcycles, saying the practice puts them at risk.

He cited the case of a 17-year-old girl who spent nearly a month in hospital with a leg injury after a crash involving a 16-year-old motorcyclist. He said some parents teach minors to drive or send them on errands to markets using vehicles or motorcycles.

Kenya Red Cross Society (RCS) Trans Nzoia branch first aid officer Herman Ngaira said victims sometimes die because they are handled incorrectly, particularly when they have spinal injuries.

Ngaira urged motorists and riders to learn first aid and make sure casualties are transported safely.

Meanwhile, Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) official David Opiyo warned residents against putting up unauthorised speed bumps.

Opiyo urged communities to consult KeRRA before installing them, noting that approved locations, designs and warning signs are crucial to preventing crashes. The authority says signs should warn motorists well before they reach the bumps.