Ruto-Natembeya market row leaves traders stranded

Police officers block traders from accessing Masinde Muliro Modern Market in Kitale on November 10, 2026. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

A standoff has ensued at the newly completed Masinde Muliro Modern Market in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, over the allocation of 2,700 stalls.

The dispute pits Trans Nzoia County against the national government, leaving traders locked out and counting losses running into millions.