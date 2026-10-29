Almer Farm residents seek Ruto's intervention in land dispute

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Joseph Yego, a Almer Farm Limited representative, addresses journalists in Cherang’any, Trans Nzoia County. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Over 3,000 families from Almer Farm in Cherang’any, Trans Nzoia County, are threatening to break away from the government and align themselves with the opposition citing frustration over a long-standing dispute involving 1,198 acres of land.

The residents argue that even after completing the necessary land purchase and subdivision processes, they’ve been left without individual title deeds for over forty years.

Joseph Yego, a community representative, has accused officials from the Ministry of Lands of hindering progress. He insists that titles ready for release should be handed over unless there’s a legitimate court order blocking their release.

He’s calling on President William Ruto, the National Land Commission and security agencies to step in and clarify the situation regarding the disputed land.

Another resident, Charles Rotich, said that Land Control Board consents from 1992 and 2010 had already authorised the subdivision and transfer of the parcels to buyers.

Rotich said the surveys have been completed and approved, and the original title for land reference number 8940 has been surrendered to allow for subdivision and the creation of individual titles.

“There’s no court order that revokes the title for L.R. No. 8940, and the property is fully occupied by its current owners,” Rotich remarked, expressing confusion over why officials seem to be complicating the process.

With the 2027 General Election on the horizon, these families are worried that the unresolved dispute could escalate tensions as they push for government action.

For 78-year-old Rispa Ayode, the ongoing uncertainty poses a serious threat to the security of families who have called this land home for generations.

"I come from Vihiga County, where I bought my land. I even laid my husband to rest here. Am I really expected to bring him back to life and end up homeless at my age? Our children are struggling to find jobs,” Ayode expressed.

Ayode urged the President to hold act on officials allegedly hindering the issuance of title deeds.

Another resident, Cecilia Wanyama, claimed that widows, the elderly and children are the ones suffering the most from this dispute.

“Why are government officials making our lives harder when we are the rightful owners of these farms? What do they expect our children to inherit? President Ruto needs to take action against the officials blocking our path to justice,” Wanyama said.

According to transaction records shared by the residents, Almer Limited agreed to buy the 1,198-acre property from Per Begelund Jensen on November 14, 1981, for KSh5.838 million, with ownership officially transferred to Almer Farm Limited on December 2, 1982.

The residents argue that the subsequent transactions and subdivision processes should have resulted in individual titles, and they are demanding clarity regarding the ongoing delays.