Otuoma opens 44-point lead in Busia governor race, poll shows

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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma. [File,Standard]

If elections were to be held today, Governor Paul Otuoma would retain the Busia governor's seat with 66 per cent of voter support, according to a new poll.

Otuoma leads his closest challenger, Arthur Osia, by 44 percentage points, with Osia at 22 per cent, while Vincent Sidai has 8 per cent support.

The Bobea Research poll, released Monday, October 5, shows 4 per cent of respondents remain undecided.

The Bobea Countywide Tracker covered all seven constituencies in Busia and puts Otuoma ahead in five of them.

The governor leads in Matayos, Nambale, Butula, Funyula and Budalangi, where he records more than 60 per cent support in each constituency.

Osia leads in the two Teso constituencies, Teso North and Teso South, with Sidai ranking second in both.

The figures give Otuoma a wide lead across the county as politicians position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Osia, a Principal Administrative Secretary in the Office of the President, has criticised Otuoma's record as he seeks to challenge him for the governor's seat.

Sidai has also declared his interest in the race.

The poll provides a snapshot of voter preferences and does not determine the eventual outcome of the 2027 election.