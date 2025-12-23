×
Western leaders mourn former Likuyani MP Kibunguchy

By Mary Imenza | Dec. 23, 2025
Former Likuyani  MP Enock Kibunguchy. [File, Standard]

Western Kenya leaders have mourned the late former Likuyani Member of Parliament Enock Kibunguchy, describing him as a humble and visionary leader who dedicated his life to public service.

Kibunguchy, born August 20, 1953, died peacefully at an Eldoret hospital.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa described Kibunguchy as a dedicated servant whose leadership transformed Likuyani and the larger Lugari region.

"Dr Kibunguchy served his people with dedication and humility. He laid a strong foundation for development in the region, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations," Barasa said.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera said he was deeply saddened by the death of Kibunguchy, whom he described as a friend, elder and mentor whose wisdom and counsel he greatly valued.

"Beyond politics, Dr Kibunguchy was a calm, warm and deeply thoughtful individual who listened more than he spoke. His guidance was always rooted in wisdom, sincerity and humility," Nabwera noted.

Nabwera highlighted Kibunguchy's passion for education, noting he believed knowledge was the greatest equaliser and translated that belief into action by initiating and supporting the establishment of several schools.

"Thousands of learners continue to benefit from institutions he helped establish. Western Kenya has lost a towering yet gentle leader, and I have lost a friend whose wisdom I will dearly miss," he added.

Kibunguchy began his parliamentary journey in 2003, succeeding the late Cyrus Jirongo as Lugari MP, before becoming the founding Member of Parliament for Likuyani following the constituency's subdivision.

He served Likuyani for two consecutive terms from 2013 to 2017 and 2017 to 2022.

.

