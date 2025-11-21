Luanda traders demand transparency in Sh350m market allocation

President William Ruto addresses residents of Luanda after launching the construction of the Luanda Modern Market in Vihiga County. [PCS]

A section of traders in Luanda have raised concerns over the lack of a clear plan for allocating spaces in the ongoing Sh350 million Luanda Modern Market project launched by President William Ruto earlier this year.

The traders, who were relocated in January 2025 to pave the way for construction, say uncertainty is growing as the project falls behind schedule.

Many fear they might not secure trading stalls once the market is completed due to a lack of communication from their leaders and the county government.

Led by Nelson Ekambi, the group demanded a transparent and accountable allocation process.

“There must be openness in how spaces will be given. Some of us have traded here for decades. We need assurance that no one will be sidelined,” Ekambi said.

Grocery vendor Peninah Anyona expressed similar fears, saying past experiences make traders anxious about fairness.

“People are worried that influential individuals will take the best stalls while the rest of us are pushed aside,” she said.

The worry comes as the project’s proposed completion date of December 2025 fast approaches while construction remains below the target.

The upgraded Luanda Modern Market, costing Sh365.7 million, is expected to serve 1,000 traders daily and up to 2,000 on market days.

It will include a main trading block, cold rooms, an ICT hub, a children’s crèche, first aid room, offices, meeting rooms, a garbage point, power house, and provision for water and electricity.

Second-hand shoe dealer David Omoko said the prolonged construction has worsened their hardships.

“The market was supposed to be completed by December, and now we hear it may take much longer while our goods get destroyed when it rains,” Omoko said.

Site engineer Caren Chepkemoi confirmed that the market is only 32 percent complete, attributing the delays to unforeseen technical issues.

“We encountered challenges that were not initially anticipated, which have slowed down progress,” Chepkemoi said. Based on current projections, completion may extend to August 2026.

The traders’ anxiety is not new.

In early 2024, many staged a month-long tax boycott, accusing the Vihiga County Government of neglecting market infrastructure.

They cited poor sanitation, inadequate stalls, and uncollected garbage as reasons for withholding daily market fees, bus park fees, and other levies, which cost the county millions.