Lusaka pushes accountability as Bungoma signs new performance contracts

By Juliet Omelo | Nov. 6, 2025
Governor Lusaka hands over a signed performance contract to Lands CEC Dr Salano Fedha on Wednesday November 5, 2025 at the county headquarters. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka on Wednesday led senior county officials in signing new performance contracts, marking a renewed drive to strengthen accountability and improve service delivery in the 2025/2026 financial year.

The signing ceremony was held at the County headquarters, where County Executive Committee Members entered into performance agreements with their respective Chief Officers.

The Chief Officers then signed corresponding contracts with departmental directors, creating a clear chain of targets and responsibilities across all units.

Governor Lusaka said the exercise signalled the county’s commitment to a results-driven culture.

“Performance contracting is about setting targets, tracking progress, and ensuring that every officer is accountable for their deliverables. It is the foundation of an effective and transparent administration,” he said.

He urged all county officers to approach the contracts with seriousness, noting that they represent a pledge to the people of Bungoma, who expect efficient services and prudent use of public resources.

Lusaka also warned that implementation of the contracts will be closely monitored and evaluated throughout the year. He said performance assessments will play a central role in determining promotions, job rotations, and career progression within the county government.

“We cannot continue doing things the same way and expect different results. Each department must demonstrate tangible outcomes that align with our County Integrated Development Plan,” he said.

The Governor noted that performance contracting has become an essential governance tool in counties, helping to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and build a culture of measurable outcomes.

He said Bungoma will continue refining its performance framework to ensure that service delivery remains efficient, responsive, and aligned with citizens’ needs.

The renewed commitment to contracting is expected to boost accountability across departments and strengthen the county’s push for improved results in key sectors such as health, agriculture, infrastructure, and revenue collection.

