Residents question Ruto's four-day Western development tour amid stalled projects

President William Ruto lays foundation stone towards construction of Khwisero level four hospital during his tour to launch projects in Kakamega county on January 22, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A section of Kakamega residents have raised concerns over stalled projects in the region ahead of President William Ruto's planned visit scheduled for today.

Among the projects that are yet to be completed include the construction of the Kakamega airstrip that had been tipped to change the fortunes of the region.

In his visit, the president is expected to launch construction of the Kakamega -Shinyalu-Chepsonoi Kapsabet road in Shinyalu which passes through the stalled airstrip.

On September 28, 2024, Skyward Express suspended flights in and out of Kakamega Airstrip due to the deteriorating condition of the runway, stating that the runway no longer meets safety standards.

With the head of state expected to tour the region with a basket of goodies, residents living around the Airstrip and Shinyalu Constituency opined that it is ironic for the President to launch a project when the Airstrip he promised to elevate to a fully-fledged airport in the same area is now in despair, with no activities going on.

Residents want President Ruto to revive the Airstrip alongside the construction of the road set to be launched.

"Ironically, the President wants to relaunch the road that passes around the Airstrip, and yet the facility is stalled. Let the President and local leaders ensure the Airstrip roars back to its normalcy," said Amos Ambunya.

James Lumiti, a boda boda operator operating along Kakamega-Shinyalu Airstrip, wants the President and local leaders to ensure the projects he initiates get completed.

"Let not just have uncountable visits by the head of state, that do not translate into a substantive tour that brings development. I used to get money by taking customers to the Airstrip, but since the Skyward Express suspended its services, the economy of this area has crumbled. The government should first revive the Airstrip before construction of the road," said Lumiti.

The head of state will officially open the newly completed Butere Level Four Hospital in Butere Constituency.

On Tuesday, Governor Fernandes Barasa inspected the health facility, stating that he is keen on ensuring residents get access to quality healthcare.

"I have inspected the newly completed 200-bed-capacity Butere Level 4 Hospital ahead of its official commissioning by the head of state on Thursday. This milestone delivers our promise to the people of Butere and the entire Kakamega County, as it will greatly enhance access to quality healthcare for residents within and beyond the sub-county," said Barasa.

Speaking in Shinyalu in June this year, after launching the fourth phase of the last-mile power connectivity programme for Kakamega county, Ruto said that the construction of the Kakamega -Shinyalu-Chepsonoi Kapsabet road will begin this financial year.

The President will also launch the Malava-Samitsi-Navakholo road in Malava Constituency amid the hotly upcoming by-election on November 27th 2025, pitting his UDA's candidate David Ndakwa and DAP-K Seth Panyako.

In March, during the burial of the Malava late MP Malulu Injendi, in Kakamega, President Ruto promised to finish the construction of five new roads in Kakamega County.

The head of state announced the construction of the Malava-Samitsi-Navakoholo road and the Malinya-Eregi-Chavakali road; he also announced the construction of the Majengo-Mwamba-Turbo Road.

The President said he had secured a contractor and paid him Sh90 million for the construction of the Elunza-Shira-Ikolomani market road, adding that he has secured money for the construction of the Khwisero-Eshavinga road.

The president also announced the construction of Turbo-Panpaer-Makutano-Tongaren addition to the already announced construction of Majengo-Mwamba-Turbo in Lugari constituency.

However, for Peter Shikwati, a resident of Kakamega, most of the projects announced by the head of state are yet to kick off.

"Almost 70 percent of the projects initiated by this government in Kakamega and the Western region are yet to be completed, some are stalled, and we feel the President will walk his talk," said Shikwati.

The head of state also revealed that he had already allocated Sh300 million for the construction of the Mapera-Kongoni-Fafaro road in the Likuyani constituency.

Ruto also announced the construction of the road from Kakamega Airstrip-Shinyalu-Chepsonoi, stating that he has secured the money and a contractor for the road.

The President is also expected to campaign for his candidate amid an onslaught from the opposition wing led by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa and DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala.

On Saturday, President Ruto will meet opinion leaders and selected people from Kakamega County at Kakamega State Lodge.

The head of state will on Sunday join the African Divine Church(ADC) in Boyani Headquarters in Vihiga County to celebrate 20 years of Faithful Service.

Western Regional Commissioner Irungu Macharia told the Standard that the Head of State will be landing tomorrow in Kakamega for his four-day development tour, stating that everything is set, including security.