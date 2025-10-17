'Rero ni Rero' star mourns Raila who lifted him to fame

"Rero ni Rero" hitmaker Emmanuel Musindi when he casted his vote at Shihuli primary school in Shinyalu, Kakamega County. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Kakamega-based musician Emanuel Musindi, the man behind the viral political campaign song “Rero ni Rero” during the 2022 general election, is mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing him as the man who catapulted his music career to national fame.

Musindi says he will forever remain indebted to the opposition leader, whose use of his song during political rallies turned him from a local performer to a household name.“Raila made me who I am. When he started using Rero ni Rero in his campaigns, everything changed for me,” he said in an emotional interview with The Standard.

He said that the late Raila gave his song life and meaning, and through him, he became known across the country.

The song, which loosely translates to “today is today or something is about to happen,” became an anthem in political rallies, with crowds singing along whenever Raila stepped onto the stage.

The tune was adopted as a symbol of determination and hope, themes that resonated deeply with Raila’s supporters.

Musindi, who once performed in small village gatherings, suddenly found himself on big stages, performing before thousands. He says it was surreal watching the veteran politician dance to his song and even quoting its lines in his speeches.

“When I saw him dancing to my music, I knew my life would never be the same again. He made me believe that a poor village boy could also shine,” he said.

But beyond politics and fame, Musindi remembers Raila as a compassionate and humble man who cared deeply for ordinary Kenyans. He recalled a touching moment last year when the opposition chief personally reached out to him after the death of his father.

“When my father died, Raila sent his condolences and even helped me financially. He didn’t have to do that. That’s when I saw his true heart, a leader who felt the pain of others,” Musindi said. He added that Raila’s humility stood out in a world where most leaders are surrounded by pride and power.

“He treated people with respect, no matter their background. Whether you were a musician, a farmer, or a boda boda rider, he listened. That’s what I will miss most,” he said.