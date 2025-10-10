Stakeholders push for digital inclusion for persons with disabilities in Vihiga

Children with Disabilities Social Organization (CWDSO at a consultative meeting on promoting digital inclusion through the use of AI, enhanced access to technology, and the empowerment of youths with disabilities. [Brian Kisanji]

Stakeholders in Vihiga County are calling for greater digital inclusion through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), improved access to technology, and the empowerment of youths with disabilities.

Their efforts come amid growing concerns over low digital literacy levels among persons with disabilities — a challenge that continues to limit their participation in the digital economy and access to essential online services.

The stakeholders, led by the Children with Disabilities Social Organization (CWDSO), have intensified campaigns to promote digital inclusion and empowerment for persons living with disabilities in the county.

The group is advocating for the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training for children with disabilities in special schools.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement forum at Kegoye in Vihiga, CWDSO founder Judith Olimba said the ongoing initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance access to services and opportunities for persons with disabilities, particularly children and youth.

The initiative, titled “Digital Inclusion and Bridging the Digital Divide among Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to Enhance Access to Services and Opportunities,” seeks to promote accessibility, universal design, assistive technologies, and strategic partnerships with both government and private institutions.

“Digital transformation must be driven by children and youth with disabilities who best understand the challenges they face,” Ms. Olimba said. “We are working to ensure that digital inclusion becomes a tool for empowerment and not another barrier.”

The meeting brought together religious leaders, community representatives, media practitioners, and county government officials.

Stakeholders urged both the government and private sector players to invest in accessible technologies and digital skills training for persons with disabilities.

They also called for donations of modern computers, smartphones, and other digital equipment to special schools.

Participants further emphasized the need to integrate disability inclusion into all public service platforms to ensure equitable participation in education, employment, and governance.

According to Ruth Oyier, the Coordinator for the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Vihiga County has more than 29,000 registered persons with disabilities.

She noted that while progress has been made in policy and awareness, access to technology and digital tools remains a significant challenge with many special schools lacking the devices needed to help learners engage meaningfully in the digital economy.

“Most of our special schools lack digital devices such as computers that can help learners acquire vital ICT skills,” Ms. Oyier said.

Officials from NCPWD added that digital literacy among persons with disabilities remains low due to limited access to assistive technologies, high costs, and inadequate training.

Persons with disabilities, led by Nelson Bwire, who is visually impaired, are calling for inclusion through AI, ICT training, and accessible digital design.

“We need assistive tools such as screen readers, voice recognition software, Braille displays, sign language video tools, and adaptive keyboards to overcome barriers faced by people with visual, hearing, physical, or cognitive impairments,” said Mr Bwire.

He emphasized that broader investment and awareness are needed to make Kenya’s digital transformation truly inclusive.