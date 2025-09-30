Kakamega announces 277 job vacancies to boost service delivery, warns of fraudsters

A painter do some finishing on the perimeter wall at Kakamega county headquarters as part of preparations a head of scheduled next week. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kakamega county has announced a major recruitment drive after advertising over 277 job vacancies across various departments in a bid to boost its workforce.

In a notice issued by the County Public Service Board, Governor Fernandes Barasa's administration opined that the new recruitment is aimed at filling critical gaps in service delivery.

In the massive recruitment, the Department of Health has gobbled the lion's share with 270 positions being declared in various public health facilities across the county.

At least 18 positions were announced for medical officers, six for pharmacists, four for dental officers and 25 for nursing officers.

The county is also seeking to recruit four medical laboratory officers, three nutrition and dietetics officers and five medical social workers. Additionally, the county intends to employ five health administrative officers, 24 registered clinical officers and a significant 80 slots for registered nurses.

The county is also seeking to recruit 20 pharmaceutical technologists, 10 dental technologists and four community oral health officers.

Furthermore, ten assistant public health officers, 16 medical laboratory technologists, three physiotherapists and 10 occupational therapists are also being sought.

The county has announced 14 openings for assistant health records and information officers, two orthopaedic trauma technologists, 11 radiographers, six medical engineering technologists, three community health assistants, five orthopaedic trauma technicians, and three mortuary technicians.

The Department of Social Services, Youth, Sports, Gender and Culture is hiring three sports assistants, while the Department of Public Service and County Administration has advertised four positions for community administrators.

Applicants have been asked to submit their applications online through the county website by Friday, October 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

However, those seeking the role of community administrator are required to submit their applications manually, as specified in the advert.

The Public Service Board has emphasised that no applications will be accepted through unofficial channels and warned applicants against falling prey to fraudsters, adding that the county said it does not use agents or charge any fees during the recruitment process.

The move comes barely four months after Governor Barasa officially swore in the newly appointed chairperson and members of the board by the County Assembly.

The ceremony, held at Bukhungu Stadium, marked the end of a series of court battles that had stalled the board’s operations.

Governor Barasa expressed confidence in the new board, urging its members to uphold integrity and avoid the mistakes of their predecessors.

The county had been without the board for almost two years following a legal battle pitting the Governor and the impeached members of the previous board by the county assembly, contesting their ouster from office, terming the move as unconstitutional.

In February this year, Barasa won an appeal against his board, which had obtained court orders allowing them to remain in office until the end of their term.

Three appellate judges overturned the Employment and Labour Relations Court decision. The board had obtained orders allowing them to stay after filing a case in the Labour Court, following their sacking in October 2023.

Justices Hannah Okwengu, Omondi, and Joel Ngugi ruled that the case was constitutional and should have been heard by the High Court.