Savula tells CS Oparanya to carry his own cross in Sh56m graft case

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula.[Benard Lusigi, Styandard]

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has told Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives Wycliffe Oparanya to stop dragging the county into his Sh56 million graft case.

Mr Savula told Oparanya, the former Kakamega Governor, to carry his cross instead of dragging the whole community and county into his personal problems.

He said the CS should defend himself against the graft accusation after the High Court rejected the prosecution's application to withdraw the case.

"I want to tell CS Oparanya that he should carry his own cross. Kakamega County only provides files and other details requested by EACC as provided under the law," said Savula.

He said the county was obligated under the law to provide the EACC file if required, adding that there was no witch-hunt as claimed by Oparanya.

"...EACC cannot work on fictitious files but pure evidence. We are busy under the leadership of Governor Fernandes Barasa, serving our people as we promised them during our campaigns, and we need ample time and not political rhetoric by detractors who have not moved on."

The DG distanced Governor Fernandes Barasa's government from Oparanya's woes, reiterating that it was civil societies that went to court to challenge the withdrawal of the case.

"The judiciary is independent. We have nothing to do with the decision that was made by the High Court," said Savula.

He added the county's only issue with Oparanya is projects flagged by the auditor general reports, such as Madala Tea Factory, Shamakhubu Health Facility and Bukhungu Stadium.

"When EACC is investigating their own issues, we only collaborate with them by giving facts the way they are, according to the files," he said.

Savula said it is not only in Kakamega County where EACC is investigating former governors and officials of the previous regime, but across the region and the country.

A week ago, while in Kakamega, Oparanya said he is ready to face his accusers after the high court nullified the withdrawal of a graft case against him.

Oparanya alleged that the revival of the case was part of a political witch-hunt by his critics out to weaken his political influence in Kakamega County instead of focusing on his legacy.

“We know people who are taking fictitious files to EACC, but I have nothing to fear; let people judge me based on what I did in terms of development when I was at the helm of the county,” said Oparanya.

On September 16, the High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Musyoki of Milimani Law Courts quashed the Director of Public Prosecution's (DPP) decision to withdraw the graft case against Oparanya, terming it unconstitutional.

According to EACC, the county awarded contracts worth Sh56.7 million to companies associated with Oparanya and his cronies.

In July 2024, the DPP withdrew the charges against Oparanya following his nomination by President William Ruto to join the cabinet.





