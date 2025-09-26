×
The Standard

Wetangula's Ford Kenya to contest in six MCA by-elections

By Okumu Modachi | Sep. 26, 2025
Forum for the Restoration of Democracy–Kenya (FORD–Kenya) Deputy Leader Kenneth Lusaka (center) handing over FORD–Kenya nomination certificates to candidates who will fly party colours in the forethcoming by-elections on September 26, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's Ford Kenya party will contest in six of the 24 vacant elective positions in the upcoming by-elections across the country. 

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lasaka on Friday said the party will support their broad-based partners in other areas.

Lusaka who is the party deputy leader spoke during the unveiling of the candidates who will fly the party colours at Simba House.

He said the party nominated Baraka Guyo to contest for Chewani ward in Tana River county, Vincent Maunda (Chwele Kabuchai, Bungoma), Margaret Nyanchama (Ekerenyo, Nyamira). 

It also cleared Hashim Kerio to fly the party's flag in Nanaam ward, Turkana County and Aden Kolosho for Fafi ward in Garissa County. 

"We had polls carried out to identify who was the most popular candidate at the grassroots level," Lusaka said of the criteria the party used to select some of the candidates. 

This means the party will not compete for any parliamentary seat in the November 27, by-elections, including Malava constituency that is in the region where the party would be considered dominant. 

Others, he noted, were elected by the party delegates in particular ward, while some also faced nomination ballots like in Chwele Kabuchai. 

Mr Lusaka expressed confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct transparent elections, assuring the nominees of the party support. 

"We should have confidence in our institutions. You cannot put in an institution, before it even starts working, you say you don't have confidence in it. They have not done anything. We are sure that they are going to do a good job," he stated. 

Ford Kenya pledged support for President William Ruto's bid for second term, announcing that the political outfit will not field a competitor against him in the 2027 general elections.

"We are supporting Ruto for two terms. That's why we're saying Wetangula for 2032," he said, dismissing the "Wantam" narrative. 

"There is no country in the world without challenges. And so, if we look at the challenges that are facing us, and we say that Ruto is not going to be elected because of those challenges, we are not realistic. Let us look at the positive side of the nation," said the party Secretary General and Tongaren MP John Chikati.  

The Standard
