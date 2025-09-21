ODM rift deepens as Oparanya, Barasa clash over Kakamega politics

Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives Wycliffe Oparanya and Governor Fernandes Barasa.

The political rivalry in Kakamega County has intensified, pitting Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and former governor Wycliffe Oparanya against his successor, Governor Fernandes Barasa.

Once close allies, the two leaders are now openly trading accusations, with Oparanya accusing Barasa of betrayal and political ingratitude, while Barasa accuses Oparanya of seeking to micromanage county politics despite holding a national position.

The fallout escalated after the recent ODM County Chairmanship elections, where Barasa defeated Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, whom he claimed was Oparanya’s preferred candidate.

Speaking on Friday at the home of Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala—an event also attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula—Oparanya launched a scathing attack on Barasa, accusing him of undermining his political legacy.

“I supported Barasa to become governor, but he has now turned against the father who once held his hand. Whoever told him that being ODM chairman automatically makes one a governor cheated him. Raila will not help him win the election,” Oparanya declared.

He further warned Barasa against assuming the ODM chairmanship guaranteed him political dominance, adding that he would not allow his name to be soiled despite having no interest in county seats.

Barasa, however, has dismissed the accusations, insisting that Oparanya is frustrated with his appointment as a Cabinet Secretary under the broad-based government.

“Our party leader Raila Odinga recognizes me as the ODM county chairman. Those MPs being misused by the CS should know he is only bitter because he did not get the Cabinet position he wanted. He must stop using leaders to create chaos in our party,” Barasa said.

The rift has also split local ODM MPs, with eight legislators—dubbed the “G8”—rejecting Barasa’s election and declaring Nabwera the rightful county chairman.

The group, which includes MPs Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Peter Nabulindo (Matungu), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda, has rallied behind Oparanya as their political pointman.

Bishop Khamala, who hosted the event, defended the leaders who spoke at his home, saying he could not dictate what people said.

“I cannot close someone’s mouth while he or she is talking. Now, when you get annoyed because someone has said he wants another person to be governor, how is that my problem?” Khamala posed.

The MP accused Barasa’s allies of threatening MCAs who had planned to attend the meeting.

“It is very bad and dirty politics. Some people are used to abusing others daily. We are killing generations by clapping for insults to leaders in our area, especially in funerals,” he said.

However, Barasa has maintained that Oparanya is not contended with the position he has been given by President William Ruto courtesy of Raila Odinga under the broad-based government and he wants to micromanage county affairs for his own political selfish interests.

“Our party leader is Raila Amollo Odinga. Raila recognizes me as the party chairman. I want to say this with all due respect: those MPs who are being misused by the CS, who is not happy with the appointment he was given. Let the President and Raila call the CS to order," said Barasa.

He added, "You (Oparanya) were honoured by the broad-based government to unite the people of Kakamega and the entire Western, but because you are not happy with the appointment, you sent MPs to tell President Ruto that you wanted to be Cabinet Secretary for Finance."

Barasa maintains that Oparanya is using MPs to rock ODM party from within stating there is plot by the CS to sell the MPs to a different party while frustrating his party leader.

"The CS is now using MPs to undermine and create chaos in the ODM party. I want to tell President Ruto to call his CS Oparanya to order. This is because in Kakamega, we control the politics of the area. You cannot fly to Kakamega and attend a homecoming of someone who was never elected the party's county chairman," said Barasa.

The feud has set the stage for a bruising political battle in Kakamega as ODM struggles to maintain unity in its Western Kenya stronghold.

