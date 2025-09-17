Court stops case of an Indian man charged with fraudulent Sh4m

Bhavik Chandrakat S.Dodhia at police custody at Kakamega Central Police Staion for allegedly defrauding a businessman Sh3.9million. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

A court in Kakamega has temporarily suspended the case where an Indian man is charged with defrauding a businessman of Sh3.9 million.

Principal Magistrate James Masiga on Monday ordered that the court proceedings stay until September 23, 2025.

“Proceedings of this court are stayed until September 23, 2025. Mention on September 25, 2025. The file will be placed before the high court on September 23, 2025,” said Masiga.

Bhavik Chandrakat S. Dodhia had been released on a Sh4 million bond or Sh2 million cash bail after being arraigned for obtaining money by false pretence.

Prosecutor Moraa Atandi told the court that directions had been issued on September 12, 2025, granting prayers one and two.

The accused had denied all five counts of obtaining money and issuing fake cheques before Senior Principal Magistrate Zacharia Nyakundi.

However, after being agitated by the court's decision on bond, Dodhia moved to another court on September 11, 2025, writing a letter requesting favourable bond terms.

According to the letter seen by the Standard, he had requested a review of the cash bail in his case.

“Kindly review for me my cash bail from 2,000,000 to 300,000. I am unable to raise the amount, and I am ill and need medication,” read the letter.

Principal Magistrate James Masiga, upon considering the letter, revised the bond terms to Sh1,000,000 plus surety of a similar amount or cash bail of Sh300,000.

“Orders above reviewed P.O. to issue for September 15, 2025, for consideration of bond terms,” he said.

Earlier, prosecutor Stella Adeny had told the court that the accused should be given a stringent bond since he was brought under warrant of arrest.

“We pray that the accused be granted strict bond since he is a flight risk and may jeopardise our investigation or drag the justice system by failing to adhere to court rules or may even fail to show up,” said Adeny.

She said that they do not trust the accused since he was arrested in Nairobi, and they do not know about him or his permanent place of residence.

“We do not know where the accused comes from because at times he is in Kakamega and Nairobi; we do not know his permanent residence,” she said.

Adeny also prayed that his passport be deposited in court, as he is considered a flight risk.

“We pray that his passport be detained in court since he can escape because he failed to appear in court and was brought under warrant of arrest. He was arrested in Nairobi,” said Adeny.

She added that the accused was scheduled to appear in court last week, but he failed to do so, which prompted a warrant of arrest to be issued.