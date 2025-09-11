Natembeya nominates Eugene Wamalwa's brother to cabinet

Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya sacked four CECs four months ago. [File, Standard]

Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has nominated to the cabinet a brother of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Robert Wamalwa and former Cabinet Minister Fred Gumo's son Pius Omulo are among four cabinet nominees.

The governor has submitted the names of Robert, Omulo, Christopher Lorot and Eliud Tormoi to the County Assembly for vetting.

Robert has been nominated to head Public Service Management while Omulo would be in charge of Lands.

Lorot has been nominated to the Water, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate docket while Tormoi will head Gender, Youth, Sports and Culture.

Four months ago, the governor sacked County Executive Committee members Boniface Wanyonyi, Jackson Amboka, Julia Kichwen and Stanley Kirui.

Robert’s appointment comes in the wake of a leadership row in DAP-K, pitting Wamalwa and Natembeya.

The squabbles were sparked by the governor's calls for reforms to enable the party to have a national outlook amid resistance from the party leader and his allies.

Robert served in former Governor Patrick Khaemba’s adminstration as a protocol officer.

Observers see his nomination to cabinet as a political strategy by Natembeya to checkmate Wamalwa.

"This was not expected but the turn of events could be a strategy by the governor to check on Eugene following their disagreement on the party leadership," said Dennis Wambalaba.

Gumo contested for the Endebess parliamentary seat in 2022 polls and came second after the incumbent Dr Robert Pokuse.