The Standard

CS Murkomen assures of security in Busia after weeks of gang violence

By Mary Imenza | Sep. 4, 2025
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard] 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that calm has been restored in Busia following weeks of gang-related violence.

Speaking in Busia during a Jukwaa la Usalama townhall meeting, Murkomen announced that the crackdown on gangs was done jointly by Kenyan and Ugandan security agencies.

“Busia County is now calm and peaceful after gangs were contained thanks to the effective interventions from our security teams working in close collaboration with their Ugandan counterparts,” he said.

The CS said that several gang leaders had been arrested and prosecuted, and police remain vigilant to prevent a resurgence. 

At the same time, he cautioned against cross-border smuggling of contraband goods, especially ethanol and illicit alcohol, saying asset recovery and harmonised licensing frameworks within the East African Community would form part of the government’s deterrence measures.

Murkomen further highlighted government efforts to strengthen the Kenya Coast Guard Service to safeguard the blue economy and pledged collaboration with the Mining Ministry to tackle security challenges in the sector.

This comes against the backdrop of rising tension in Mandera following reports of the presence of Jubaland forces. 

However, Murkomen dismissed claims that Kenya had invited the forces, insisting that their presence was a spillover of Somalia’s internal conflicts.

“The people who are in Mandera are not in Kenya on an invitation by the government of Kenya. They may be fleeing wars in their country. Our policy is clear; we do not allow foreign forces, whether national or regional, to fight from our side of the border,” he said.

He said that investigations were underway to establish the identities of those who crossed into Kenya and assured that anyone found to be in the country illegally would be repatriated.

But Mandera Senator Ali Roba claimed that Jubaland forces had moved into Mandera town, forcing schools to shut down, disrupting businesses and displacing families.

“Jubaland forces are now inside Mandera town. Schools have been shut down, businesses paralysed and families displaced in fear of stray bullets, RPGs and unexploded ordnance,” Roba claimed in a statement.

The senator argued that hosting an armed group from a neighbouring state without formal authorisation undermines Kenya’s sovereignty.

“The absurdity of a regional state government fighting its federal government is akin to Mandera County Government declaring war against the Republic of Kenya,” Roba said.

He warned of grave consequences if urgent action is not taken.

