DCI arrest hapless A-Plus to extend unbeaten league run

Postbank Kenya's Hilda Jepkosgei (right) and Carol Sirengo of DCI in past Kenya Volleyball Federation League action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday dismissed debutants A-Plus Volleyball Club to maintain their flawless run as the second leg of the 2025-2026 season served off at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

DCI, who finished second last season after falling to champions Kenya Pipeline in the final play-offs, had it easy with their opponents, who are looking to secure a play-offs slot on their first attempt.

The detectives dominated the game from the onset, easily taking the first set 25-15.

They were without doubt the better side as they swept aside their challengers with an identical score of 25-17 in the second and third sets.

With the victory, the sleuths, who are yet to drop a point or even a set this season, cemented their spot on the league summit with 12 points from four outings.

A-Plus, who are seventh on the standings with three points from one win in the first leg, suffered their third loss. DCI will today tackle the Kenya Army in a hunt for a fifth on the trot. A-Plus will face former champions Kenya Prisons on Sunday.

In another encounter, KCB Bank, who were dethroned by Kenya Pipeline last season, made light work of Young Spykers to register their second win.

The bankers had it easy with the upcoming easy and didn’t have to break a sweat as they cruised to a 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13 victory.

KCB middle blocker Magdaline Mwende said the game against Young Spykers was not tough, but the players were coming up well and gaining experience.

“It was not a difficult match because they are young players and are coming up well,” Mwende said.

Today, Postbank, who were set to play former holders Kenya Prisons last evening, will take on the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Postbank also had a promising start to the season, winning all three of its matches. Victories in their three second-leg matches will see them cement a top-three spot. They will take on Prisons Nairobi on Sunday.

Just like KCB, Kenya Prisons and A-Plus, Young Spykers will be back on the court on Sunday, even as they chase their first win when they take on the KDF soldiers.

The league will break today and tomorrow to pave the way for the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) evaluation of the country’s readiness to host the 2026 Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship.