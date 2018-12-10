+ Post your Story

Male official harassing woman over failed date
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 10, 2018 at 08:32 EAT
A depressed woman in the office
A chief Officer has made the life of a female employee a nightmare after she turned down his sexual advances

A chief Officer in the department ICT in one of the county governments in Rift Valley has made the life of a female employee a nightmare after she turned down his sexual advances.

The recently hired official, even instigated a transfer of the lady to a rural sub-county, a decision that was overturned after a more senior officer intervened.

He has made the issue so personal that he constantly harasses the female employee, hurling insults at her even during meetings.

The CO has resorted in frustrating the lady by refusing to assign her duties, reducing her to an office assistant and his errant girl.

All hell broke loose sometime last week when the lady declined his invite for dinner, which made the man yell and shout at the lady at a staff meeting.

The officer has vowed in the presence of other members of staff to teach the lady a lesson. 

Staff are now appealing to the county leadership to intervene least the lady does something tragic due to herself because of the harassment from her boss.

