why-this-post-by-dci-has-got-kenyans-talking

SUMMARY The manner in which the DCI communicated the message (put him to sleep) left many somewhat confused “He was put to sleep at his hideout in Githurai Kimbo..."

The DCI on Saturday morning revealed that an armed gangster had been put to sleep at his hideout after killing a police officer but netizens found something odd about the post.

The manner in which the DCI communicated the message (put him to sleep) left many somewhat confused as they wondered whether the gangster will ‘wake up.’ ​

Others flowed with the post but termed the choice of words unprofessional.

“Detectives working on a tip-off, yesterday trailed an armed gangster who had killed a police officer& got away with his pistol.

“He was put to sleep at his hideout in Githurai Kimbo when he defied the order to surrender.

“1Pistol & 9rounds of ammunitions recovered,” read the post.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

