+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Why this post by DCI has got Kenyans talking
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 01, 2018 at 14:44 EAT
why-this-post-by-dci-has-got-kenyans-talking
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

The manner in which the DCI communicated the message (put him to sleep) left many somewhat confused

“He was put to sleep at his hideout in Githurai Kimbo..."

The DCI on Saturday morning revealed that an armed gangster had been put to sleep at his hideout after killing a police officer but netizens found something odd about the post.

The manner in which the DCI communicated the message (put him to sleep) left many somewhat confused as they wondered whether the gangster will ‘wake up.’

See Also: VIDEO: Tuk tuk operator explains why he beat up two police officers

Others flowed with the post but termed the choice of words unprofessional.

“Detectives working on a tip-off, yesterday trailed an armed gangster who had killed a police officer& got away with his pistol.

“He was put to sleep at his hideout in Githurai Kimbo when he defied the order to surrender.

See Also: MP arrested for removing police road block

“1Pistol & 9rounds of ammunitions recovered,” read the post.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

See Also: Policeman accidentally shoots himself while servicing gun



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Police
armed gangster
shooting
gangster killed
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
police-arrest-student-for-drowning-her-three-day-old-baby-in-a-river

News

Police arrest student for drowning her three-day-old baby in a river

By Caleb O Kingwara | Mon 19 Nov 2018 08:47am

police-officers-sentenced-to-death-for-killing-colleague-his-relatives

News

Police officers sentenced to death for killing colleague, his relatives

By Paul Ogemba | Wed 14 Nov 2018 10:41pm

day-police-refused-to-help-rev-john-njenga-in-traffic-court-matter

News

Day police refused to help Rev John Njenga in traffic court matter

By Francis Muroki | Tue 13 Nov 2018 12:50pm

More From This Author
mum-reveals-bizarre-way-you-can-use-paracetamol

News

Mum reveals bizarre way you can use paracetamol

By Mirror | Sat 01 Dec 2018 03:22pm

why-this-post-by-dci-has-got-kenyans-talking

News

Why this post by DCI has got Kenyans talking

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 01 Dec 2018 02:44pm

two-refugees-win-community-run

Sports

Two refugees win community run

By Lorna Komba | Sat 01 Dec 2018 12:04pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng