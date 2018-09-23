+ Post your Story

Lifestyle
4 key things you need to know about weight lifting to impress the girl of your dreams
By AnnMary Mumbi | Updated Sep 23, 2018 at 11:28 EAT
4-key-things-you-need-to-know-about-weight-lifting-to-impress-the-girl-of-your-dreams
[Courtesy]
SUMMARY

Lifting weights every day for endless hours may seem like a great achievement but it may actually be a counterproductive move towards building muscle and strength

1. It is the weight that matters, not the duration

Lifting weights every day for endless hours may seem like a great achievement but it may actually be a counterproductive move towards building muscle and strength. Being able to sustain long periods of weight-lifting only means that you are not lifting heavy weights and only building muscle endurance and not strength or muscle. Do not track your strength training by the amount of time taken doing it but rather how much weight you can lift. You should aim to increase the weight. This is so as to put enough stress on the muscles to stimulate growth.


2. Pain doesn’t equal effectiveness

 ‘Normal’ pain (delayed onset muscle soreness) is expected when you begin a new range of motions or exercises. So whenever you don’t feel any soreness, don’t take that to mean that you didn’t work your body well.

3. Compound exercises are best

You may be tempted to do just the bicep curls because you want toned arms but do you know that you would get better results for your input by focusing on exercises that target more muscle groups? The single isolation exercises should be done in addition to the compound exercises for a better toned and stronger body.


4. Give muscles time to rest

Rest is crucial to afford the body time to rebuild the broken down muscle. Experts recommend taking at least one day off the weights after an intense workout or if you must, work a different set of muscles.



