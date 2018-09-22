+ Post your Story

Weird News
How one man has broken up 4,000 relationships and caused 17 divorces - in just 10 days
By Mirror | Updated Sep 22, 2018 at 15:28 EAT
Photo [Courtesy]
SUMMARY

The Scottish comedian says a 20-minute joke in one of his shows has been responsible for more than 4,000 break-ups

The advice has struck a chord with people all over the world, who have been messaging Sloss to thank him

Sitting down to watch Netflix on a Saturday night is something many people do with their other half.

If so, you might want to steer clear of Daniel Sloss' show - as it might lead to bit of an awkward moment or, worse still, the demise of your relationship.

The Scottish comedian says a 20-minute joke in one of his shows has been responsible for more than 4,000 break-ups.

His live stand-up routines have been streaming on Netflix since September 11 - yes, it only became available to view a few days ago.


In his show Jigsaw, the 28-year-old, from Fife, rubbishes the notion that everyone has a soulmate, saying the message society puts out is: "If you are not with someone, you are broken. If you are not with someone, you are incomplete. If you are not with someone, you are not whole."

As a result, we are made to feel as though we need a partner to feel complete - meaning many settle and end up with the wrong person.

“We’ll force this person into our lives because we’d much rather have something than nothing," he explains.

The advice has struck a chord with people all over the world, who have been messaging Sloss to thank him for changing their lives.

One wrote: "Hi Daniel! I am 23 years old (sic) and I wanted to say you can add a divorce from a 3-year emotional abusive marriage to your list.


"I just finished watching your show, and I was having doubts about whether or not I had made the right decision.

"However, the questions and situations you brought up confirmed that it's ok to say that I deserve better.

Another said: "Guess you can add another to your list. Watched jigsaw and just wanted to say thank you.

"Certainly not the message I expected from a comedy special but the analogy has been stuck in my head ever since and you were right."

Last week Daniel told the Daily Record : “The joke is 20 minutes long and was never intended to break couples up. It’s just a joyous effect of it.

“It’s a love letter to single people, pointing out that most of the time being single is better than being in a relationship.

