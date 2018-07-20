+ Post your Story

News
Eric Omondi’s video on Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla will leave you in stitches
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 10:49 EAT
eric-omondi-s-video-on-lulu-hassan-and-rashid-abdalla-will-leave-you-in-stitches
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
SUMMARY

Popular Swahili news anchors Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla are set to anchor news together

Omondi took to his Instagram page to upload a video mimicking the couple

Popular Swahili news anchors Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla are set to anchor news together on Citizen TV and comedian Eric Omondi has an idea of how it will be.

Omondi took to his Instagram page to upload a video mimicking the couple and Kenyans were left in stitches.

“So Citizen TV has got @rashidyabdalla to read news alongside his wife @loulou_hassan This will be historic,” wrote the comedian on Thursday.

See Also: What if they leave home annoyed at each other? Kenyans question Lulu, Abdalla partnership

The video attracted almost 100,000 views in just under 12hours and most social media users stated they could not wait to see the couple on air.

Citizen TV last week unveiled a refreshed star-studded team of news anchors who would take charge of various shows from now henceforth.

The line-up included Swaleh Mdoe, Lulu Hassan, Rashid Abdalla, Jamila Mohamed, Mwanahamisi Hamadi, Mashirima Kapombe and Nimrod Taabu.

See Also: BARBIE FEET: Have you heard of the latest Instagram trend? You should try it [PHOTOS]

The video was widely shared on social media but many were amazed by the fact that, for the first time, a couple would anchor news together.

“What if they leave home annoyed at each other? Bi Mswafari will have to reconcile them on air?” asked Raych Ka Roki.

Bi Mswafari is often on TV to discuss issues affecting couples, giving guidance and highlighting things that can be improved at home to make marriage life enjoyable.

See Also: Eric Omondi reveals woman who introduced his brother to drugs

Considering the two are a couple (Lulu and Abdalla), many wondered how they would work together if they had issues at home.



Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla
Eric Omondi
Instagram
Citizen TV
