Sports
Manchester United unveil new home kit for next season and it’s flawless [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 12:45 EAT
manchester-united-unveil-new-home-kit-for-next-season-and-it-s-flawless-photos
Man United new home kit [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Manchester United have unveiled their official home kit set to be used during the 2018/19 season.

The kit is red with three black stripes on each shoulder representing Adidas.

On the left sleeve, KOHLER is printed in bold. Kohler, the global lifestyle is now Man United’s first ever shirt sleeve sponsor.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams,” said Richard Arnold, the club’s Group Managing Editor.

Thin horizontal stripping is introduced at the bottom half of the shirt which is otherwise plain. A unique styling compared to most striped football jerseys that opt for thicker vertical lines.

The kit is inspired by the club’s origins, the Railway Men of Newton Heath.

Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba were among the players used to unveil the new kit.


Here are some photos: 



Manchester United home kit
Manchester United
