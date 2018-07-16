ethiopian-runner-shocks-many-after-claiming-she-s-16-years-old

SUMMARY Ethiopian runner, Girmawit Gebrzihair, has received a lot of criticism on social media for looking older than her age The trolls on Twitter started after the runner won a bronze medal in the 5,000m race at the World Under-20 Championships

According to IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) records, Gebrzihair was born in November 10, 2001.

Despite the mocking, no one has come out and produced any piece of evidence to prove otherwise.





A number of Twitter users including Spanish sprinter Oscar Husillos, posted saying that it’s very hard for people to believe her age.

Here’s what some people had to say;

“16-year-old” Ethiopian world 5000m U-20 bronze medallist Girmawit Gebrzihair VS 16-year-old Alex Cyr. Where are her shades? Her Aeropostale t-shirt? AHA! This can only mean one thing.



Hmmmmmm......really 16 years old? U20 (junior) athlete Girmawit Gebrzihair is bronze at world-juniors, and thus, by extension (IAAF profile) has run 32:33 on the roads at altitude as a 14 year old? Come on....https://t.co/ug8mdlfA2N pic.twitter.com/19vMrVXMNa— Trent Stellingwerff (@TStellingwerff) July 12, 2018

GIRMAWIT GEBRZIHAIR doesn’t look 16, but wypipo trolling her as if they don’t look like her by the time they’re 32.— Peaches Jordan (@itsSusietoyou) July 15, 2018

I would like to know myself. Closest I have seen to an explanation is that malnourishment can lead to premature aging. Most are just curious, thats what begets learning, asking questions. Such as why/how does a 16 year old look like that? #IAAFWorldU20 #IAAF Girmawit Gebrzihair— Invisacol (@Invisacol) July 15, 2018

at any rate here is what I want to say.. I have seen SOME ridicule of Girmawit Gebrzihair but MOST I have seen is just folks questioning & there is nothing wrong with that. If you gonna sit here and pretend that girl looks 16 you a damn lie #IAAFWorldU20 pic.twitter.com/Jcgnp4rQb7— Invisacol (@Invisacol) July 15, 2018

