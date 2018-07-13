+ Post your Story

What if they leave home annoyed at each other? Kenyans question Lulu, Abdalla partnership
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 09:23 EAT
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
SUMMARY

Citizen TV on Thursday unveiled a refreshed star-studded team of news anchors

The line-up included Swaleh Mdoe, Lulu Hassan, Rashid Abdalla, Jamila Mohamed, Mwanahamisi Hamadi, Mashirima Kapombe and Nimrod Taabu

Citizen TV on Thursday unveiled a refreshed star-studded team of news anchors who would take charge of various shows from now henceforth.

The line-up included Swaleh Mdoe, Lulu Hassan, Rashid Abdalla, Jamila Mohamed, Mwanahamisi Hamadi, Mashirima Kapombe and Nimrod Taabu.

The video was widely shared on social media but one netizen popped an interesting question after it emerged that Abdalla and his wife Hassan would read the news together.

“So weird. Who thought this would be a good idea?

“What if they leave home annoyed at each other? Bi Mswafari will have to reconcile them on air?” asked Raych Ka Roki.

Bi Mswafari is often on TV to discuss issues affecting couples, giving guidance and highlighting things that can be improved at home to make marriage life enjoyable.

Considering the two are a couple (Lulu and Abdalla), many wondered how they would work together if they had issues at home.

Others, however, lauded the idea, saying they were anxiously waiting to see how the two would work together.

“WOW! Can't wait for the power couple! @LuluHassan and @RashidAbdalla,” stated another netizen.



Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla
Citizen TV
Bi Mswafari
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
