council-of-governors-on-the-spot-over-remarks-against-ojaamong

SUMMARY The Council of Governors (CoG) is under fire over ‘misleading’ remarks they made on the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong Governor Ojaamong, alongside nine others, was arrested by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over graft allegations

The Council of Governors (CoG) is under fire over ‘misleading’ remarks they made on the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong.



Governor Ojaamong, alongside nine others, was arrested by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over graft allegations. ​





He however said that he was willing to provide substantive information to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji over the corruption allegations.

CoG took to their Twitter handle and claimed that Busia County is not operational after the arrest of Ojaamong.

“The arrest of HE @GovOjaamong means that the County is shut down and there is no business going on #COGPresser,” CoG said.





They were later blasted by Kenyans on Twitter, with most of them saying that their remarks were misleading.

Here’s what some of them had to say;





He is not determined guilty and for that reason he is still the Governor and he can run the business of Busia county - refer to Supreme Court ruling on Uhuru /Ruto eligibility— Kennedy omogi (@Nyasirwa) July 9, 2018

So one person runs a whole county by himself/herself?? I thought a Governor's role was to provide leadership in the County's governance, not perform the actual work??— Harry Mghanga (@HarryMwabiz) July 9, 2018

really.. is there a DG in that county?? let him clear his name then get back to work, that's what fighting corruption demands..,— Ja'Nyamware (@wuodRuth01) July 9, 2018

Does he work alone or now that the corrupt governors are being investigated the council of governors are afraid that more will follow. We might have a council of governors meeting in kamiti— Onesmus (@OnesmusMoh) July 9, 2018

Are you telling us, informing us or explaining to us?? Your tweet is floating...what's the purpose of this tweet?— RustyCase ™ (@Rustycase) July 9, 2018

So absurd that COG think this way! You should be reminded that Busia si ya "nini" yenyu as @HonAdenDuale once said— Digital Moran (@DigitalMoran1) July 9, 2018

Falsification of facts. The county has a deputy governor an executive and a county assembly to function normal. Let's assume he's dead in the meantime— ThatQuestionMark (@ArapWalta) July 9, 2018

With or without arrest of @GovOjaamong Busia County is as good as shut down with no business going on. Nothing is happening there, except primitive looting. Bure kabisa.— Chris McMasters (@ChrisMcMasters) July 9, 2018

No that's not true, lying to Kenyans, there is DG and that's the role they are supposed to play, corruption can nolonger be supported, kila mtu abebe mzigo yake— James Opea (@JamesOpere1) July 9, 2018