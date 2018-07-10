+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Council of Governors on the spot over remarks against Ojaamong
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 11:28 EAT
council-of-governors-on-the-spot-over-remarks-against-ojaamong
CoG on the spot over remarks against Ojaamong
SUMMARY

The Council of Governors (CoG) is under fire over ‘misleading’ remarks they made on the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong

Governor Ojaamong, alongside nine others, was arrested by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over graft allegations

The Council of Governors (CoG) is under fire over ‘misleading’ remarks they made on the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong.

Governor Ojaamong, alongside nine others, was arrested by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over graft allegations.


He however said that he was willing to provide substantive information to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji over the corruption allegations.

CoG took to their Twitter handle and claimed that Busia County is not operational after the arrest of Ojaamong.

“The arrest of HE @GovOjaamong means that the County is shut down and there is no business going on #COGPresser,” CoG said.


They were later blasted by Kenyans on Twitter, with most of them saying that their remarks were misleading.

Here’s what some of them had to say;


He is not determined guilty and for that reason he is still the Governor and he can run the business of Busia county - refer to Supreme Court ruling on Uhuru /Ruto eligibility— Kennedy omogi (@Nyasirwa) July 9, 2018

So one person runs a whole county by himself/herself?? I thought a Governor's role was to provide leadership in the County's governance, not perform the actual work??— Harry Mghanga (@HarryMwabiz) July 9, 2018

really.. is there a DG in that county?? let him clear his name then get back to work, that's what fighting corruption demands..,— Ja'Nyamware (@wuodRuth01) July 9, 2018

Does he work alone or now that the corrupt governors are being investigated the council of governors are afraid that more will follow. We might have a council of governors meeting in kamiti— Onesmus (@OnesmusMoh) July 9, 2018

Are you telling us, informing us or explaining to us?? Your tweet is floating...what's the purpose of this tweet?— RustyCase ™ (@Rustycase) July 9, 2018

So absurd that COG think this way! You should be reminded that Busia si ya "nini" yenyu as @HonAdenDuale once said— Digital Moran (@DigitalMoran1) July 9, 2018

Falsification of facts. The county has a deputy governor an executive and a county assembly to function normal. Let's assume he's dead in the meantime— ThatQuestionMark (@ArapWalta) July 9, 2018

With or without arrest of @GovOjaamong Busia County is as good as shut down with no business going on. Nothing is happening there, except primitive looting. Bure kabisa.— Chris McMasters (@ChrisMcMasters) July 9, 2018

No that's not true, lying to Kenyans, there is DG and that's the role they are supposed to play, corruption can nolonger be supported, kila mtu abebe mzigo yake— James Opea (@JamesOpere1) July 9, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Council of Governors
Governor Ojaamong
Busia County
remarks
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
council-of-governors-on-the-spot-over-remarks-against-ojaamong

News

Council of Governors on the spot over remarks against Ojaamong

By Fay Ngina | Tue 10 Jul 2018 11:28am

video-prophet-owuor-shocks-netizens-with-grand-reception-at-uhuru-park

News

VIDEO: Prophet Owuor shocks netizens with grand reception at Uhuru Park

By Fay Ngina | Tue 10 Jul 2018 07:58am

photos-vera-sidika-and-otile-brown-in-mauritius-for-baecation

Entertainment

PHOTOS: Vera Sidika and Otile Brown in Mauritius for ‘baecation’

By Fay Ngina | Mon 09 Jul 2018 01:15pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng