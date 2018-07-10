VIDEO: Prophet Owuor shocks netizens with grand reception at Uhuru Park

SUMMARY
‘The Mighty Prophet’ Dr David Owuor left tongues wagging after his grand reception at a Crusade in Uhuru Park
Prophet Owuor had a heavy security detail and was escorted by a fleet of cars
‘The Mighty Prophet’ Dr David Owuor left tongues wagging after his grand reception at a Crusade in Uhuru Park, Nairobi on Sunday 8 July.
Prophet Owuor had a heavy security detail and was escorted by a fleet of cars.
Some Kenyans took to social media and expresses their views with most of them insisting that the heavy security detail was unnecessary.
Here’s the video that has many Kenyans talking;
