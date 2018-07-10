+ Post your Story

News
VIDEO: Prophet Owuor shocks netizens with grand reception at Uhuru Park
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 07:58 EAT
Prophet Owuor's grand reception at Uhuru Park
SUMMARY

‘The Mighty Prophet’ Dr David Owuor left tongues wagging after his grand reception at a Crusade in Uhuru Park

Prophet Owuor had a heavy security detail and was escorted by a fleet of cars

‘The Mighty Prophet’ Dr David Owuor left tongues wagging after his grand reception at a Crusade in Uhuru Park, Nairobi on Sunday 8 July.

Prophet Owuor had a heavy security detail and was escorted by a fleet of cars.


Some Kenyans took to social media and expresses their views with most of them insisting that the heavy security detail was unnecessary.









Here’s the video that has many Kenyans talking;

