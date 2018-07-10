VIDEO: Prophet Owuor shocks netizens with grand reception at Uhuru Park

Prophet Owuor had a heavy security detail and was escorted by a fleet of cars

‘The Mighty Prophet’ Dr David Owuor left tongues wagging after his grand reception at a Crusade in Uhuru Park

‘The Mighty Prophet’ Dr David Owuor left tongues wagging after his grand reception at a Crusade in Uhuru Park, Nairobi on Sunday 8 July.



Prophet Owuor had a heavy security detail and was escorted by a fleet of cars. ​

Some Kenyans took to social media and expresses their views with most of them insisting that the heavy security detail was unnecessary.

Here’s the video that has many Kenyans talking;



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website