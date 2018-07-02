mp-s-wife-back-home-sh10-million-poorer

SUMMARY The wife of a Rift Valley politician who disappeared with Sh10 million a month ago has returned home without the money Sources close to the politician told Grapevine that the Member of Parliament welcomed his wife back home and forgave her

The wife of a Rift Valley politician who disappeared with Sh10 million a month ago has returned home without the money.

Sources close to the politician told Grapevine that the Member of Parliament welcomed his wife back home and forgave her. ​

She is said to have squandered the money with her teenage boyfriend in Uganda and Tanzania.

The woman, took the money her husband had given her to hide in the house for fear that Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Officers were investigating theft at his constituency development fund.

A close family member said the woman might have bought property in Nairobi and has returned only to see how the husband would react.

The MP has severally confided to his colleague that he loves his third wife and he pleaded with her not leave again and that he has forgiven her.



