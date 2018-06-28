vendor-who-sold-roasted-maize-to-dp-ruto-makes-interesting-revelation

SUMMARY Man who sold roasted maize to Deputy President William Ruto last week has finally spoken out, revealing what he had in his pocket during the surprise visit Joseph Mutua stated that contrary to previous speculation that the incident was stage-managed, the DP showed up at his workplace unannounced and he was equally surprised

The man who sold roasted maize to Deputy President William Ruto last week has finally spoken out, revealing what he had in his pocket during the surprise visit.



In an interview with K24 TV, Joseph Mutua stated that contrary to previous speculation that the incident was stage-managed, the DP showed up at his workplace unannounced and he was equally surprised. ​

He denied claims that he was part of Ruto’s security detail, noting that the gadget that resembled a walkie-talkie in his pocket was actually a cell phone and a nail he often uses in his work.

“It was just a phone and a small nail I use to cut maize. The fact that it had protruded out of my pocket may have led people to believe it was a walkie-talkie,” revealed Mutua.





The maize vendor further stated that after enjoying his piece of maize, the DP gave him ‘something good’, nicely wrapped in a small bag.

Prior to that, Ruto’s bodyguard had tried to block him but according to Mutua, the DP intervened.

The photo of the two was shared widely on social media and there were claims that it was a PR stunt by the DP to gain some popularity.

The vendor is well-known around Kwa Maiko market in Githunguri, Kiambu County and he urged the DP to help him in securing a decent job.



