Murkomen has no chills, harshly responds to netizens disagreeing with his remarks

SUMMARY Kipchumba Murkomen gave some netizens a dose of their own after they disagreed with his remarks on ‘Nobody becomes rich or wealthy through salary’ His remarks come after saying that he has a problem with President Uhuru’s lifestyle audit move aimed at exposing those who have profited from corruption

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday June 18 gave some netizens a dose of their own after they disagreed with his remarks on ‘Nobody becomes rich or wealthy through salary’.





​

The Senator’s remarks come after saying that he has a problem with President Uhuru’s lifestyle audit move aimed at exposing those who have profited from corruption.

“I have only one problem with lifestyle audit. It will expose some of us who are enjoying perceived status of rich men. We will “lose” our helicopters, high rise buildings, NYS tenders etc. There is nothing a Kenyan voter hates than a poor politician. Just let us fake it till we get it,” he posted.





Some Kenyans on Twitter seemed not to agree with Kipchumba’s remarks, however, the legislator took his time to respond to some of them.

This is how the conversations went;







