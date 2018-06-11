+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
PHOTOS: Man causes a stir after he stripped naked and climbed a mobile phone mast
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 11, 2018 at 10:39 EAT
photos-man-causes-a-stir-after-he-stripped-naked-and-climbed-a-mobile-phone-mast
Man climbs phone mast naked
SUMMARY

A man caused a stir in Majengo, Meu County after he climbed a Safaricom mobile mast while naked and refused to come down

He climbed the 60-meter mobile mast at around 3 am according to a security guard

A man caused a stir in Majengo, Embu County on Sunday 10 June after he climbed a Safaricom mobile mast while naked and refused to come down.

Mr. Anthony Murimi, climbed the 60-meter mobile mast at around 3 am according to a security guard while the firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident at 2 pm.

Worshippers nearby were forced to abandon the sermon and rushed to the scene of the incident. 


“He had climbed up to about 30 meters when we spotted him. We called the police who arrived immediately but that only made him climb higher,” said Mr Muchiri Kirengo, the security guard.


The firefighters, however, managed to bring the man down, who was shivering at the moment, before he was arrested.


He was later taken to Embu Level Five Hospital by police officers. His intention to climb the mast is still unknown. 



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



naked
Meru
phone mast
climb
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
one-of-the-greatest-threats-towards-pursuing-a-vision-is-sex

Inspiration

One of the greatest threats towards pursuing a vision is sex

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:57am

five-interesting-things-you-didn-t-know-about-fat-women

Lifestyle

Five interesting things you didn't know about "fat women"

By David Monda | Mon 11 Jun 2018 11:19am

photos-man-causes-a-stir-after-he-stripped-naked-and-climbed-a-mobile-phone-mast

News

PHOTOS: Man causes a stir after he stripped naked and climbed a mobile phone mast

By Fay Ngina | Mon 11 Jun 2018 10:39am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng