PHOTOS: Man causes a stir after he stripped naked and climbed a mobile phone mast

A man caused a stir in Majengo, Embu County on Sunday 10 June after he climbed a Safaricom mobile mast while naked and refused to come down.

Mr. Anthony Murimi, climbed the 60-meter mobile mast at around 3 am according to a security guard while the firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident at 2 pm. ​

Worshippers nearby were forced to abandon the sermon and rushed to the scene of the incident.





“He had climbed up to about 30 meters when we spotted him. We called the police who arrived immediately but that only made him climb higher,” said Mr Muchiri Kirengo, the security guard.





The firefighters, however, managed to bring the man down, who was shivering at the moment, before he was arrested.





He was later taken to Embu Level Five Hospital by police officers. His intention to climb the mast is still unknown.







