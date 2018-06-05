+ Post your Story

Western Kenya MP attracts constituents' anger after eloping with university 'Slay queen'
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 05, 2018 at 08:09 EAT
A Western Kenya MP has attracted constituents' anger after eloping with university lady

He is said to be considering marrying her, a move that has not been taken kindly by the girl’s family and relatives

An MP from Western Kenya is a man under siege from a section of his constituents. 

This is after the lawmaker allegedly eloped with a female university student he had pledged to assist clear school.


The lawmaker whose marital woes are not a secret among his constituents is said to be smitten with the varsity beauty, that he is said to be considering marrying her, a move that has not been taken kindly by the girl’s family and relatives.


During the just concluded one month recess, the legislator kept off the village of the lady in question to avoid trouble with her folks.

