three-ways-kenyan-single-mothers-weaken-their-chances-of-getting-married

SUMMARY Single mothers in Kenya sometimes weaken their chances of getting married and settling well by what they do everyday Here are some acts single mothers should drop if they ever want to settle down with a serious man

They are out there, silently suffering as deadbeat dads move on with their lives with zero guilt.

Kenyan single mothers are depressed, lonely and forgotten by the society as their chances of pinning down a man get slimmer each day. ​

This pressure leaves them in anguish and any act to give out their hearts attracts predatory men.

See Also: Chief fired for attending wedding of Class 2 pupil

But despite all this, single mothers are innocently castigating themselves. Their desperate acts to win a dad for their kids amplifies the anguish, reducing the basic characteristics of being ‘woman’.

Penal condescending

Everyone understands single mothers’ efforts and desire to get a ‘good guy’, possibly a husband. But bending to any Tom, Dick and Harry you meet in the corridors the values you hold as a woman. There are aggressive predatory men out there, checking you out and are aware of your cravings. They will hype you with marriage promises, acting in some type of way to erase any suspicion and lead you far astray that you're unable to amend yourself.

They only want your company and relish what’s between your legs. Many will disguise their preying nature by trying to ‘love’ your children, but once you tell them their names will feature on your kids' birth certificate, they'll grow wings. As a single mother, play your cards right and don't degrade yourself by yielding to any man seeing you.

Fishing for love at wrong places

Marketing yourself, more so your body on social media while in your 30s will attract nothing but the wrong men. Some even use the caption “If my daughter doesn't like you, then you don't fit the cut". At this age, you should know that your potential suitors have nothing to do with social media. You’re advertising to the wrong audience, mostly teens who hope you'll be their ‘sugar mummy’. Stop it today.

Uploading pictures of exposed flesh or fitting in clothes that attract wandering eyes on social media may scare the only remaining suitor you could have had. Avoid 'she is evil' tirades and be a single mum any recently divorced man can consider for matrimony.

Being weatlhy

There are many wealthy single mothers out there than many married couples. But being rich and a single mum is no immunity to loneliness. You can't live alone and you need a man at some point in your life.





So any man vying for your favours, despite their price tags, is a gift. Of course, weigh their intentions and favour serious contenders. Do not be contemptuous to every man. Put your money aside, go for him, and your kids will have the security of a father.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​